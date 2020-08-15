Flour Mills Appoints Former 9Mobile MD as Director and Group Chief Operating Officer

Leading Integrated Food and Agribusiness giant, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, has announced the appointment of Mr Omoboyede Oyebolanle Olusanya to the Board of Directors of the firm.

The appointment of Olusanya, who recently joined Flour Mills as the Group Chief Operating Officer, took effect from July 29, 2020.

This disclosure was made in a notification which was sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for the investing public and signed by the company’s Company Secretary/Director, Legal Services, Joseph Umolu.

The notification from the company reads, “Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, Nigeria’s leading integrated food business and Agro-allied group, owners of the iconic brand, Golden Penny, today announced the appointment of Mr Omoboyede Oyebolanle Olusanya, to the board of Directors effective 29 July 2020.’’

The statement notes that Mr Olusanya, who holds a B. Sc. (Hons) in Civil Engineering from the University of Lagos and two Masters degrees in environmental engineering and Computer Science from the University of Liverpool and the University of Manchester respectively had recently joined Flour Mills as the Group Chief Operating Officer in January 2020.

Before joining Flour Mill, Olusanya had served in similar leadership positions including Chief Business Transformation Officer at Dangote Group, where he spearheaded the transformation of the group, between July 2017 and October 2018. He was the Managing Director/Chief Executive of Emerging Market Telecommunications Service (9Mobile). He is also on the board of Axxela, Starsight and OVH Energy.

In his comment, the Chairman of the Board, Mr John Coumantaros, said, “We are most excited to welcome Mr Olusanya to our Board of Directors. He is a seasoned business leader, whose expertise and vast experience in areas such as Telecommunications, Financial Services, Energy and Manufacturing are mission-critical to our future operations and strategy and will help Flour Mill further its purpose of feeding the nation, every day.”

The appointment of Mr Olusanya brings to 14 the total number of members of the Board of Directors.