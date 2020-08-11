DMO announces August 2020 FGN Savings Bond offer for subscription

The Debt Management Office (DMO), on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, recently offered for Subscription the August 2020 Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond.

The Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond is an investment product issued through the Debt Management Office (DMO) on behalf of the Federal Government.

The FGN Savings Bond is backed by the full faith of the Federal Government of Nigeria. As such, it is deemed to hold no default risk (Zero-Based Risk).

READ MORE:

This is, therefore, to inform you that the Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond offer(s) for the month of August – 2020 has commenced on the 10th of August, 2020. It will close on the 14th of August, 2020.

It consists of two (2) tenors:

2-Year FGN Savings Bond due August 12, 2022: 3.61% per annum

3-Year FGN Savings Bond due August 12, 2023: 4.61% per annum

Please find below additional information to guide your application:

Unit of Sale: N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N5,000.00 and in multiples of N1,000.00 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50,000,000.00.

READ ALSO:

Coupon Payment: Payable every quarter with principal repayment at maturity.

Settlement Date: August 19, 2020.

Coupon Payment Date: November 19, February 19, May 19, August 19

Security: The Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond is backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN).