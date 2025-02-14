Lagos, Nigeria – Leading financial media platform, Nairametrics, is set to launch the inaugural Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards in the second quarter of 2025. The Awards is set to recognize exemplary performance and outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s capital market.

The upcoming awards will recogni

s

e and celebrate the outstanding contributions of key market participants—including operators, regulators, investors, and other stakeholders—who have played pivotal role

s

in advancing the growth and stability of the

capital market

throughout 2024. Beyond

being a celebration,

the

maiden

awards will shine a spotlight on the individuals and institutions that are at the forefront of driving value creation, promoting governance, and fostering innovation within Nigeria’s capital market.