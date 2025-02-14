Nairametrics, is set to launch the inaugural Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards in the second quarter of 2025. The Awards is set to recognize exemplary performance and outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s capital market.
A panel of renowned industry experts and judges will oversee the selection process, ensuring the highest standards of transparency and credibility. Winners will be chosen based on a rigorous evaluation of both quantitative performance metrics and qualitative assessments, with a focus on impact, consistency, and governance standards. To uphold fairness and integrity, the entire process will undergo independent auditing.