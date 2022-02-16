Job Title: Creative Designer (Graphics & Visual Editing)

This role entails the entire process of defining requirements, visualizing and creating graphics including illustrations, logos, layouts, and photos. You will be the one to shape the visuals aspects of websites, social media designs, newsletters and more.

Job Description

Video Editing

Use of digital illustration, photo editing software, and layout software to create designs

Create design layouts, including a selection of colors, images, and typeface

Create various infograhics design

Create visual elements such as logos, original images, and illustrations to help deliver a message

Establish creative direction for the company as well as brand guidelines

Prioritize and manage multiple projects within design specifications

Create graphics and infographics for articles, newsletters and deals book.

Create visual contents for events, webinars and Youtube.

Basic Requirement

Minimum BSC /HND in any related course

At least 3 years of video editing and post-production experience

Good Knowledge of Adobe Suite, Motion graphics, Video Editing , Illustrator and other design tools

Attention to detail, ability to prioritize, meet deadlines and work with little supervision

Knowledge of layouts, graphic fundamentals, typography and web limitations; must have the ability to storyboard or translate ideas to audience both in visuals and images

Ability to research and understand complex subject matter to produce succinct, engaging creative visuals for different audiences

Creative flair and ability to translate requirement into design

Send CV to hello.hr@nairametrics.com

Subject: Creative Designer (Graphics & Visual Editing)