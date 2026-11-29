The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has summoned Air Peace Limited and United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited over complaints of significant increases in domestic airfares ahead of the 2026 festive season.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has summoned Air Peace Limited and United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited over complaints of significant increases in domestic airfares ahead of the 2026 festive season.

In a statement issued on Sunday, November 29, 2026, the FCCPC said it issued the summons on Wednesday, November 25, requiring both airlines to appear before it on Thursday, December 3, 2026, to explain the factors informing their pricing decisions.

The Commission said the summons followed a significant number of consumer complaints about perceived arbitrary fare increases on some domestic routes, with ticket prices reportedly rising sharply between November and December.

FCCPC cites sharp fare increases on domestic routes

The Commission said the summons followed concerns raised by consumers over rising domestic airfares ahead of the festive season.

“The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has summoned Air Peace Limited and United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited following a significant number of consumer complaints about perceived arbitrary increases in airfares ahead of the 2026 festive period,” the Commission said.

The FCCPC cited three domestic routes where fares reportedly increased substantially between November 9 and December 21.

“Cases cited of the reported fare increases by Air Peace include Lagos-Asaba flight that took N118,400 on 9 November but jumped to N337,500 for 21 December,” the Commission said.

Similarly, an Abuja-Enugu flight operated by Air Peace rose from N116,400 on November 9 to N335,500 on December 21.

For United Nigeria Airlines, the FCCPC cited a Lagos-Benin flight whose fare increased from N210,000 on November 9 to N310,500 on December 21.

The Commission said the engagement would establish the circumstances surrounding the reported increases and examine the concerns raised by consumers.

Both airlines will have the opportunity to provide relevant information and explain the factors informing their pricing decisions.

FCCPC says inquiry is not an attempt to control airfares

The Commission stressed that it had not reached any conclusion on whether either airline had breached any law or regulation, noting that any further action would depend on the evidence gathered and applicable provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

Speaking on the development, the FCCPC’s Director of Surveillance and Investigations, Mrs Bola Adeyinka, said the inquiry recognises the right of businesses to consider legitimate commercial factors when setting prices.

“The Commission recognises that businesses must take legitimate commercial considerations into account when determining prices. Our responsibility is to protect consumers and promote fair competition while respecting lawful commercial pricing. This inquiry is a fact-finding exercise, not an attempt to set or control airfares,” she said.

The FCCPC also encouraged consumers with concerns about airfares or related services to submit complaints through its official channels, providing relevant booking and payment details where available.

FCCPC had earlier investigated domestic airline pricing

The latest summons follows an earlier investigation by the FCCPC into domestic airline pricing during the 2025 festive season, which also sparked disagreements between the regulator and airline operators.

In February 2026, Nairametrics reported that the Commission’s interim report had identified what it described as patterns of price manipulation by some local airlines during the December 2025 festive period.

The report compared fares during the December peak with post-holiday prices in January 2026, noting that ticket prices were significantly higher across several routes despite relative stability in key operating variables, including fuel prices, government taxes and foreign exchange.

The findings were disputed by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), which argued that fare adjustments reflected supply and demand dynamics, aircraft availability, maintenance schedules, insurance obligations and other operational costs.

Separately, in July 2026, a Federal High Court ruled that the FCCPC had the statutory authority to investigate consumer complaints relating to Air Peace’s ticket pricing. The court clarified that the Commission’s investigative powers were distinct from the authority to regulate or control airfares.