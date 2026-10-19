Berger Paints has surged over 200%: Is the stock now too expensive?

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has rewarded investors with a 207.5% share-price gain in 2026, turning a N100,000 investment at the beginning of the year into approximately N307,500, excluding dividends and trading costs.

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has rewarded investors with a 207.5% share-price gain in 2026, turning a N100,000 investment at the beginning of the year into approximately N307,500, excluding dividends and trading costs.

The stock closed at N147.60 on October 16, up from N48 at the beginning of the year.

Its performance has placed it among the NGX’s standout stocks, as highlighted in Nairametrics’ review of stocks that returned over 100% in 2026.

But for investors who missed the rally, the question is no longer how much Berger has gained. It is whether buying at N147.60 still makes financial sense.

How Berger became an investors’ favourite

Berger’s rally did not begin in 2026. At the end of 2022, its shares traded at N6. They climbed to N13 in 2023, N20 in 2024 and N48 by December 2025, based on historical NGX trading data.

This appreciation followed a substantial improvement in profitability.

In 2021, Berger earned 47 kobo for every share held by investors. By 2024, earnings per share had increased to N2.11, before jumping to N5.42 in 2025.

That means Berger earned more than twice as much per share in 2025 as it did the previous year.

The improvement was supported by stronger sales. Its audited 2025 results showed revenue rising nearly 20% to N12.9 billion, while pre-tax profit more than doubled to N2.4 billion.

Berger’s Managing Director, Alaba Fagun, attributed the improvement partly to stronger brand visibility, wider distribution and improved product availability.

In a June interview with Nairametrics, she also highlighted investments in technology, product development and expanding the company’s market reach.

These developments help explain why investors became increasingly interested in Berger.

But can the company maintain that momentum?

Its H1 2026 results shows that profitability is still improving, although not at the exceptional pace recorded last year.

Revenue increased 13.1% to N6.97 billion, while operating profit rose 18% to N1.10 billion.

By June, profit after tax had increased 26.3% to N789.10 million, lifting earnings per share from N2.16 to N2.72.

This means Berger sold more and earned more from its business. However, not all the increase came from selling more paint. Berger also earned more from its financial investments, with finance income rising from N37.69 million to N147.32 million. This accounted for about 43% of the increase in pre-tax profit.

While these additional earnings are encouraging, they also show why investors need to look beyond the headline profit growth.

Berger earned 26% more per share in H1 2026 than a year earlier, but its share price has risen 208% since the beginning of the year.

The company is undoubtedly making progress, but investors have become willing to pay much more for that progress.

What investors are paying for Berger today

At the beginning of 2026, Berger’s N48 share price represented about nine times its FY2025 earnings. In simple terms, investors were paying N9 for every N1 the company earned annually.

By October 16, the share price had climbed to N147.60, pushing that valuation to 24.7 times its earnings over the past 12 months.

This means investors are now paying almost three times as much for each naira of Berger’s annual profit as they were at the beginning of the year.

To make the current share price more attractive, Berger needs to deliver considerably stronger earnings.

For instance, to bring its valuation down to 20 times annual earnings without the share price falling, the company would need to earn N7.38 per share in 2026. That would represent about 36% growth from the N5.42 earned in 2025.

Having earned N2.72 per share in the first half, Berger would need another N4.66 in the second half, approximately 43% more than it earned during the same period last year.

This is not beyond Berger’s historical performance, particularly after its earnings more than doubled in 2025. However, with H1 2026 earnings growing by only 26%, the company would need a stronger second half to achieve that target.

The challenge for Berger is therefore no longer simply growing profits but growing them fast enough to justify what investors are paying for its shares.

Its pending Q3 results will provide the next indication of whether the company is making progress towards that level of earnings. But its cash generation provides some reassurance.

Berger generated N778.57 million in cash from operations during H1 2026 and spent N85 million on equipment and other long-term assets.

Its financial statements also show cash balances rising to N628.88 million in June, from N357.63 million in December 2025, alongside N1.98 billion in other financial assets.

This financial strength has helped Berger reward shareholders through higher dividends over the years.

Annual dividends increased from N0.40 per share in 2021 to N1.65 for FY2025, including the N0.40 interim dividend announced after its Q3 2025 results.

However, the sharp increase in its share price has made those payments less attractive to new investors.

At N48 at the beginning of 2026, the N1.65 dividend represented a return of 3.44% on the purchase price. At N147.60, the same dividend offers just 1.12%.

This means that while Berger is making more money and rewarding shareholders, anyone buying at today’s price is depending much more on future earnings growth and share-price gains than on dividends.

While Berger’s improving earnings and dividends provide reasons for investor confidence, they do not fully explain the speed of its 208% share-price appreciation.

This raises another question: beyond the company’s financial performance, how much did buying demand and the availability of shares for sale influence the rally?

Did limited selling help the price rise?

Berger’s strongest rally occurred in May, when its share price climbed from N81.75 in early May to a peak of N168.95 on May 15.

The stock gained 80.55% during the month, as reported by Nairametrics, with approximately 19.55 million shares changing hands.

This suggests that the sharp increase attracted considerable trading interest.

However, the more revealing development came after the rally, when trading activity declined significantly even as the share price remained elevated.

Monthly trading volume fell to 805,801 shares in June, 521,716 in July and 196,825 in August.

Between July 20 and October 16, only 879,337 shares worth N117 million changed hands across 2,866 deals, according to historical trading data.

That represented just 0.3% of Berger’s 289.82 million issued shares.

This raises questions about how easily investors can buy or sell substantial quantities.

Berger reported a free float of 68.8% in its June 2026 financial statements, meaning a substantial proportion of shares was outside its identified major shareholders and directors.

But that does not mean those shareholders are actively offering their shares for sale. Limited selling could help prices rise when buyers compete for relatively few available shares.

More insight

Berger’s strong earnings history, cash generation and rising dividends provide genuine reasons for investor confidence.

However, its 208% rally has pushed the share price considerably ahead of the earnings growth demonstrated in H1 2026.

The company has become more profitable, but investors are now paying a much higher price for those profits. Thin trading also makes the stock potentially vulnerable if more shareholders decide to sell.

The pending Q3 2026 results will be an important test of whether earnings can accelerate sufficiently to justify the premium.

For existing shareholders, Berger’s financial strength supports continued interest, although protecting substantial gains deserves consideration.

For new investors, N147.60 looks expensive relative to the company’s latest earnings growth.

Waiting for stronger results or a more attractive entry price appears more reasonable than chasing the rally.

For investors looking beyond Berger Paints, visit Nairametrics www.ftm.ng for more specific stock recommendations, detailed company valuations and investment insights to help identify opportunities across the Nigerian stock market.