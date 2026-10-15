The trading routine nobody sees: How 2 AM market checks shaped Kojo Forex’s discipline

Most people only see a trade after the decision has already been made. They see the chart, the result, the lesson, or the lifestyle around it. What they don’t usually see is the routine behind the trade: the checks, the waiting, the no-trade days, and the discipline it takes to watch the market without forcing a position.

For me, that routine has often started with a 2 AM market check. Not because I’m sitting at the screen ready to trade at 2 AM, but because I trade from the one-hour timeframe, and every hourly close can be a source of information.

There were times when I’d set alarms from 2 AM through to 10 AM at one-hour intervals. I’d wake up, check what the market had done, and go back to sleep if nothing was happening. At 3 AM, I’d check again. At 4 AM, again. By 5 AM, around the London session, I’m usually more awake. If the market’s making sense, I’d come into the room, sit by the screen, and watch properly. If it’s quiet, I’d stay away and not force anything.

That’s the part people don’t always understand. The discipline isn’t only in waking up early. The discipline is in being awake, checking the market, and still being able to say, “There’s nothing to do.”

What makes a chart worth getting up for

Before I sit at the desk, I usually start with my phone. I check a few messages, open the charts, and scroll through the instruments I follow. I trade very few instruments now, fewer than three, so I know what I’m looking for. If price isn’t moving toward my key entry zones, I can relax. If it is, that’s when I get up and pay closer attention.

I also check what’s happening outside the chart. On X, I’m not just looking at random trends. I’ll check what’s happening in crypto, politics, stocks, and broader market conversations. If there’s unusual volatility in an instrument I trade, I don’t treat it as normal price action. I want to know what caused it before I continue with the day.

From ritual to routine

That kind of preparation has become more natural with experience. Earlier in my career, I treated trading like a ritual. I’d lock the door, put on music, turn off the lights, leave the screens on, and block out every distraction. I was extremely serious. I felt I had to put myself into the right mindset before I could trade.

These days, I’m more relaxed. I can listen to music casually. I don’t need to create the same atmosphere around trading because the routine is already part of me. The seriousness is still there, but it’s not as visible. It has become internal.

My screens are almost always on. The instruments I trade are usually open. If price action changes, I can quickly mark up my expectations. Even when I’m away from the desk, I’m still following from my phone or tablet. It has become part of my life, not something I switch on only when I want to place a trade.

The real work happens before the click

The moment before entry is different. That’s when I go deeper. Before I open a trade, I want to know how much I’m risking, where the stop loss should be, where the take profit could be, and whether I’ve mentally accepted the outcome. The market is unforgiving. Once a position is open, there’s no eraser. You can’t go back to clean the decision and write a new one.

That’s why preparation takes more time than monitoring an open trade. Once the trade is placed, the main decision has already been made. I don’t need to keep staring at the screen. I’ll manage the trade, but that’s different from anxiously monitoring it. I can set alerts around potential profit or potential loss. If the trade moves in my favor, I can decide whether to take partial profit or move the stop to break even. If it moves against me, I start accepting that outcome before it reaches the stop.

Why no trade is still work

Sometimes that work leads to no trade at all. I may wake up, check the hourly closes, wait for price to reach a zone, wait again for the kind of candle close I want, and still get nothing. That can take hours. It can reach 10 AM and still be a no-trade day.

For me, that’s still productive.

No trade means my capital is preserved. The market will always present another opportunity, but only if the capital is still there. I see capital almost like bullets. If you have a limited number of bullets and you keep firing at poor targets, the targets remain but your ammunition disappears. So I’d rather keep the capital and wait for a cleaner opportunity than spend it because I feel I need to be active.

Keeping the process organized

That mindset also affects how I use tools. For example, I use the Exness Terminal calendar to separate higher-volatility events from lower-impact ones. Interest rates, inflation, and unemployment data matter more to the way I prepare, especially when they connect to the instruments I’m watching. The platform doesn’t create the trade for me. It helps me keep the information organized before I decide whether the setup deserves attention.

Resetting away from the market

Outside the market, the gym helps me reset. It’s not a fixed morning ritual for trading, but it matters. After a difficult trading day, training helps ease the nerves. Losses still hurt, even with experience but the difference is how you manage that pain. For me, the drive to the gym, the training, and the drive back helps clear my head. I can return feeling like a new person.

My routine has changed over the years. It’s less ritualistic now, but in some ways more disciplined. I don’t need to look intense to be focused. I don’t need to force a mood before I trade. I just need to know what I’m waiting for, what I’m willing to risk, and when the market hasn’t given me enough.

That’s the routine people don’t see. Not just the early checks, but the restraint behind them. The willingness to wake up, watch, wait, and still do nothing if the market doesn’t meet the plan.