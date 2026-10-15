From Stability to Growth: What the CBN’s Reset Now Demands of the Nigerian Market

The cut from 26.5% to 23% is the clearest signal yet that Nigeria’s era of very tight money is easing. But the benefits will not arrive evenly, and those who reposition early stand to gain the most

For months, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s benchmark rate had been a number everyone quoted, but few markets actually followed. On paper, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) stood at 26.5%. In practice, banks were lending to one another at about 22%. When the official price of money and the real price of money drift that far apart, the signal stops working.

That is why the decision of September 22 matters. At its 307th meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut the MPR by 350 basis points to 23%, its biggest single move since 2006. CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso carefully described it as an “operational reset to enhance the effectiveness of monetary policy” rather than a change in stance. That is accurate. The CBN has not thrown the doors open. But it has told every bank, borrower, saver and investor in the country that the direction of travel for interest rates is now firmly downward.

Why the CBN Could Afford to Move Now

The numbers have finally given the apex bank room to act. Headline inflation eased to 15.39% in August, the third consecutive month of moderation. The economy grew 4.43% year on year in the second quarter. External reserves have climbed above US$55 billion, their strongest position in nearly two decades, giving the CBN a solid cushion to support the naira if global markets turn rough.

The most telling figure, however, is the gap. Even after this cut, the policy rate sits almost eight percentage points above inflation. In other words, the CBN has eased without losing its grip on prices. If disinflation holds, there is still room to go further.

Two other details deserve attention. The CBN narrowed the band around the MPR, so banks can now borrow from it at 23.5% and earn 20% when they park excess cash with it. That tightens the link between the policy rate and market outcomes. But the Cash Reserve Requirement was left unchanged at 45% for commercial banks, 16% for merchant banks and 75% for public sector deposits held outside the Treasury Single Account. That means banks must still keep close to half of every naira deposited with them locked away at the CBN, and this will slow how quickly cheaper money reaches ordinary borrowers.

For Borrowers: Relief Is Coming, but Not All at Once

Large corporates whose loans are priced directly off the MPR will feel the change almost immediately. For everyone else, it will be gradual. Banks price loans on far more than the policy rate. They weigh what they pay depositors, the borrower’s risk, their own operating costs and, crucially, how much of their deposits they are allowed to lend at all.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) should therefore not expect their loan rates to fall overnight. They should, however, start the conversation with their lenders now, review expensive facilities that could be refinanced, and plan their working capital and expansion on the expectation that funding costs will ease over the coming quarters. Cheaper credit, combined with stronger demand as economic activity picks up, could be the tailwind many businesses have waited years for.

For Savers: Your Bank Account Just Became Less Rewarding

This is the part most households will feel first. The CBN sets the minimum interest payable on savings accounts at 30% of the MPR, for accounts with no more than four withdrawals a month. Under the new rate, that floor falls from 7.95% to 6.90%.

Set that against inflation of 15.39%, and money sitting in a savings account is quietly shrinking. If prices keep rising at the current pace, every ₦1 million left there loses more than ₦70,000 in purchasing power over a year.

Savers do not need to panic, but they do need to be intentional. Keep enough cash in your account for emergencies and everyday needs, then put idle balances to work. Regulated money market funds, which invest in Treasury bills and other short-term instruments, have consistently paid more than savings accounts while keeping your money accessible. Their returns will also drift lower as rates fall, which is a reason to act sooner rather than later.

For Investors: The Window Is Open, but It Will Not Stay Open

Lower policy rates typically pull Treasury bill and FGN bond yields down. For those already holding bonds, that can mean gains as prices rise. For those who want predictable income, it means today’s yields may be the best on offer for some time, so there is value in locking them in before the market fully adjusts.

As fixed income returns soften, equities become relatively more attractive, particularly companies with strong balance sheets that will benefit directly from cheaper financing. For corporates, the same shift opens a window to raise long-term capital through the debt markets at a more reasonable cost, or to refinance expensive borrowing taken on when rates were at their peak.

The Bigger Picture

The CBN made the right call. A benchmark rate that markets ignore is not a benchmark at all, and this reset restores the signal’s credibility. The road to single-digit interest rates is now visible, but it is conditional. It depends on inflation continuing to fall, the naira remaining stable and fiscal policy pulling in the same direction. If Nigeria gets there, the impact will reach far beyond banking halls: an affordable mortgage market, cheaper credit for manufacturers and a real boost to private sector investment.

At United Capital, this is the conversation we are having with clients across our asset management, wealth management, securities and investment banking businesses. The question is no longer whether rates will fall. It is how well positioned you will be when they do. The difference between those who prepare and those who wait will show up in their returns.

The CBN has made its move. The question now is whether you will make yours.