Celebrations Cards and Gifts Limited Strengthens Board with Independent Directors as 37-Year Heritage Brand Enters Next Phase of Growth

For 37 years, Celebrations Cards and Gifts Limited has helped Nigerians mark life’s most meaningful moments. Today, the legacy retail and corporate gifting brand announces the strategic expansion of its Board of Directors, welcoming three highly accomplished independent members to guide its next phase of nationwide growth.

To complement the deep operational experience of the company’s founding family members, Celebrations Cards and Gifts Limited has appointed Kolapo Joseph as Chairman of the Board, alongside new independent directors Davidson Oturu and Toun Tunde-Anjous. This blended leadership team combines decades of indigenous retail heritage with world-class financial, legal, and strategic governance.

With stores in Abuja, Lagos, and Jos, a growing online business and an established corporate gifting division, Celebrations is positioning itself for bold, responsible expansion.

“Our family built this brand on trust over nearly four decades,” said Oladele Balogun, Managing Director of Celebrations Cards and Gifts Limited. “Bringing in independent voices of this caliber gives us the governance and discipline to grow responsibly, and the ambition to grow boldly. For our customers and corporate partners, it means a brand that is stable, accountable, and always evolving to help Nigerians express their hearts.”

“Celebrations Cards and Gifts Limited is a rare Nigerian institution that has successfully transitioned across generations,” said Kolapo Joseph, Chairman of the Board. “My role, alongside my fellow independent directors, is to protect that immense brand equity while helping the business scale. We are focused on making the brand relevant to more Nigerians, in more places, for more occasions.”

Leadership at the Helm

Kolapo Joseph, Chairman: An investment banker and financial services professional with nearly two decades of experience across Africa. He formerly led the Project and Infrastructure Finance division at United Capital Plc, which raised over $10 billion for clients. He co-founded Strom Infrastructure Investment & Management Company and sits on several boards, including CEC Africa Investments and Emerging Africa Capital. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Davidson Oturu, Independent Director: Davidson Oturu is a General Partner at Nubia Capital, a US-based venture capital firm focused on African tech startups, and an active angel investor across North America and Africa. Formerly a Partner at AELEX where he led the Intellectual Property, Startups, Innovation, and Technology practice, he is an internationally recognized legal expert featured in top directories like Chambers and Legal 500.

Toun Tunde-Anjous, Independent Director: Toun Tunde-Anjous is an innovative People and Culture Architect with 12 years of experience in providing people and culture solutions to businesses (startups and companies) across a variety of sectors in SSA. She is the Founder of The People Practice, a HR advisory firm that powers companies through people, culture, and technology; collaborating with a wide range of industry and startup leaders to translate corporate strategy into people initiatives that enhance performance, engagement, and business value. She was previously the founding director of people at Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB), where she led its people operations across Nigeria, Rwanda, and Kenya.

A Foundation of Family Heritage

The expanded board continues to benefit from the institutional knowledge and dedication of its founding family directors: Oladunni Oyinaka, Adunola Ige, and Omorinsola Alabi.

Full profiles are available at https://celebrations.com.ng/pages/leadership-team

About Celebrations

Celebrations Cards and Gifts Limited is a Nigerian retail and corporate gifting brand with 37 years of heritage. With stores in Abuja, Lagos, and Jos, an online e-commerce store, and a dedicated corporate gifting team, Celebrations Cards and Gifts Limited helps people and organizations express what matters, for every occasion.

www.celebrations.com.ng

Media Contact

Chukwubuikem Oguzie, Brand, Communications & Marketing Manager

[email protected] | 08118195814