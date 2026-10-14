RMB Nigeria Wins Merchant Bank of the Year for Eighth Time, Earns Deal Advisory Excellence Honour

RMB Nigeria has secured two honours at the 2026 BusinessDay Bank and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, winning Merchant Bank of the Year for the eighth time and Deal Advisory Excellence of the Year. The eighth Merchant Bank of the Year award marks a significant milestone for RMB Nigeria and underscores the bank’s consistent performance, […]

RMB Nigeria has secured two honours at the 2026 BusinessDay Bank and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, winning Merchant Bank of the Year for the eighth time and Deal Advisory Excellence of the Year.

The eighth Merchant Bank of the Year award marks a significant milestone for RMB Nigeria and underscores the bank’s consistent performance, innovative approach and strategic leadership across Nigeria’s corporate and institutional market. The Deal Advisory Excellence award further recognises the depth of the bank’s sector expertise, market insight and execution capabilities in supporting clients through complex transactions and critical strategic decisions.

Commenting on the awards, Bayo Ajayi, Chief Executive Officer of RMB Nigeria, said:

“These awards reflect the strength of our client partnerships and the consistency with which we deliver on our commitments. Being named Merchant Bank of the Year for the eighth time is a significant achievement, and one we share with the clients who continue to trust us with their most important financial and strategic decisions.’’

“We remain focused on combining deep market understanding, innovative thinking and the strength of the RMB network to help our clients navigate complexity, unlock opportunities and pursue sustainable growth.”

Speaking on the Deal Advisory Excellence award, Chidi Iwuchukwu, Executive Director and Head of Investment Banking, Broader Africa, RMB Nigeria, said:

“Successful deal advisory goes beyond structuring and executing transactions. It requires a deep understanding of our clients’ ambitions, the sectors in which they operate and the market dynamics shaping their decisions.’’

“This recognition underscores our commitment to bringing together the right expertise, commercial insight and execution discipline for complex mandates, helping clients navigate critical milestones and achieve their strategic objectives.”

Together, the awards reinforce RMB Nigeria’s position as a trusted partner to corporate and institutional clients, drawing on capabilities across investment banking, corporate and institutional banking, markets and strategic advisory. The dual honours also underscore RMB Nigeria’s long-term focus on creating value for clients while contributing to the continued development of Nigeria’s financial markets and broader business ecosystem.

In related news, RMB Nigeria was recently awarded M&A Deal of the Year 2025 by the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria (AIHN), recognising its role as exclusive financial adviser to Helios Investment Partners on the US$583 million acquisition of Axxela Limited.

By combining deep local expertise with the reach and capabilities of the broader FirstRand Group network, RMB Nigeria continues to support clients in navigating evolving market conditions, executing complex transactions and pursuing growth opportunities.

About RMB Nigeria

RMB Nigeria Limited, a member of the FirstRand Group, is a leading African Corporate and Investment Bank. RMB Nigeria provides clients with innovative, value-added solutions across advisory, funding, trading, corporate banking, and principal investing. For more information, please visit www.rmb.com.ng.