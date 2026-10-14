How Leadway Is Redefining SME Support Through Visibility and Market Access

For Nigeria’s small and medium-sized businesses, growth is often discussed through the lens of access to finance. Yet, while capital remains critical, the ability to reach customers, build visibility, and access credible marketplaces is just as important to turning a promising business into a sustainable one. The sector’s scale makes that conversation particularly significant. According […]

For Nigeria’s small and medium-sized businesses, growth is often discussed through the lens of access to finance. Yet, while capital remains critical, the ability to reach customers, build visibility, and access credible marketplaces is just as important to turning a promising business into a sustainable one.

The sector’s scale makes that conversation particularly significant. According to the 2025 Augusto&Co Nigerian SME Industry report, Nigeria possesses over 41 million SMEs, contributing about 50% to national GDP.

These businesses are deeply woven into Nigeria’s economic fabric, but many operate in increasingly competitive markets where getting noticed and reaching the right consumers can be as challenging as raising capital.

In this context, Leadway’s approach to SME support offers an interesting model. Beyond providing financial solutions, the Group has increasingly used its platforms and resources to address the practical challenge of getting emerging businesses closer to the customers they need to grow.

That thinking first took shape in the innovative Leadway Media Dash, which opened access to the organisation’s media and advertising assets for emerging businesses, giving entrepreneurs premium visibility they would otherwise struggle to afford. Over time, however, Leadway recognised that visibility could go further. Businesses didn’t just need to be seen; they also needed opportunities to meet consumers, demonstrate their products, build relationships, and convert awareness into patronage.

The result was the Leadway Lifestyle Fair, which debuted on December 27 and 28, 2025, at L’eola Hotel, Maryland, Lagos. The two-day event brought SMEs, consumers, families and young professionals together in an experience built around commerce, lifestyle and community. Participating businesses receive exhibition spaces at no cost, allowing emerging brands to showcase their products and services directly to potential customers. The fair also generated direct sales, consumer feedback and new business leads for the participating SMEs.

The success of that first outing showed the value of moving SME support beyond media exposure into real market interaction, reinforcing that a growing business needs not another conversation about entrepreneurship, but a credible platform to meet the people who may eventually become its customers.

Leadway is taking that vision even further with the 2026 edition of the Leadway Lifestyle Fair. Scheduled for October 24 and 25 at Systemspecs HQ, Oniru, Lagos, this year’s fair, themed “For the Love of the Naija Lifestyle,” is being positioned as a bigger opportunity to put more Nigerian SMEs in the spotlight. Building on the first edition, Leadway is seeking to create exhibition opportunities for more businesses, allowing them to showcase their offerings and connect directly with consumers at no exhibition cost. Leadway’s official campaign for this year describes the ambition simply as putting “more SMEs in the spotlight.” That progression is what makes Leadway’s SME strategy noteworthy. Media Dash provided visibility; the Lifestyle Fair introduced direct market access; and expanding the Fair creates room for more entrepreneurs to benefit from that ecosystem.

More importantly, the approach reflects an understanding that SME empowerment does not have to begin and end with funding. Large organisations also have other valuable assets, including audiences, media platforms, networks, physical spaces, credibility, and convening power. Opening those assets to smaller businesses can help reduce the barriers that prevent promising enterprises from finding their markets.

For Leadway, the Lifestyle Fair is becoming more than an annual event. It represents a practical expression of a broader commitment to creating opportunities for Nigerian entrepreneurs to be seen, experienced and patronised.

At a time when SMEs remain central to Nigeria’s economic future, Leadway’s approach offers a useful reminder that supporting enterprise is not always about doing the work for entrepreneurs. Sometimes, it is about creating the platform, opening the door, and allowing more businesses to step through it.