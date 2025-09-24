Sundry Markets Limited, owners of Market Square Supermarkets, has responded to reports about the temporary sealing of its Sapele Road outlet in Benin City, Edo State.

In a press statement issued on September 20, 2025, the company clarified that the closure was linked to tax compliance issues but stressed that it had provided the required evidence to authorities and the store was reopened shortly after.

“We assure our valued customers and stakeholders that Market Square is fully compliant with the exacting tax laws and other obligations in the State. All necessary evidence have been promptly provided to the relevant authorities, and the store was reopened shortly after,” the company stated

Backstory

A few days ago, the Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) sealed the premises of Market Square in Benin City over unpaid taxes amounting to about N27 million. The action, carried out on Friday, September 19, 2025, followed an audit conducted by the agency on the supermarket chain, covering the period between 2018 and 2023 for Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) and Withholding Tax liabilities.

According to the EIRS, the audit findings and subsequent tax assessment were duly communicated to the company. Since Market Square did not contest the assessment, it was deemed final and conclusive under the law. The revenue service then obtained a court order to seal the premises after what it described as the company’s refusal to settle the outstanding debt.

The agency explained that the premises would only be unsealed upon confirmation of full payment.

Engagement with authorities

Sundry Markets further explained that it has since engaged relevant agencies to prevent a recurrence.

“We are in active engagement with the relevant authorities to ensure smooth communication and avoid such misunderstandings in the future,” the company noted

Reaffirming its corporate responsibility, the supermarket chain emphasized its commitment to tax compliance and customer trust.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we remain committed to full compliance with all statutory obligations and to maintaining the trust of our customers and stakeholders. Our focus remains on delivering the quality service and shopping experience our customers know us for,” they said

More insights

Sundry Markets also highlighted its contribution to Edo State’s economy, revealing that it operates three outlets in the state and provides over 500 direct and indirect jobs. It added that more investments are underway to expand its presence across Nigeria.

“We continue to invest in building out a network of stores in the State and other cities across the country with an aim to bringing high-quality goods and services closer to those who need same for their daily lives,” the company said.

They expressed gratitude to their customers for their patience during the temporary disruption.