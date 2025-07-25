Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced a planned power outage by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) across its network coverage over a period of about 24 days.

This disclosure is contained in a public notice by EKEDC to its customers on Friday, July 25, 2025, where it stated that the outage will be between Monday, July 28 and Thursday, August 21, 2025.

The planned disruption, which is from 8 am to 5 pm daily, is to enable works to be safely carried out on the Omotosho – Ikeja West 330KV power line.

The power distribution company pointed out that this exercise will lead to intermittent outage and load shedding across its network.

What EKEDC is saying

The public notice from EKEDC reads, ‘’Dear Valued Customer. Kindly be informed that there will be a planned outage by our partner, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

‘’Date: Monday, 28th July to Thursday, 21st August, 2025. Time: 08:00 – 17:00 hrs (daily).

‘’Reason: To enable works to be safely carried out on the Omotosho – Ikeja West 330kV power line.

‘’Impact: Intermittent outage and load shedding across our network.

‘’Affected Areas: Across our network coverage.

‘’We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.’’

EKEDC pleaded with its customers to kindly bear with them during this period.

