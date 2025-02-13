The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has announced that its water transport initiative, the “Omi Eko” project, will require an investment of €410 million, with funding coming from international and local sources.

The General Manager of LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The Omi Eko project is aimed at transforming Lagos’ waterways into a world-class transport system that will alleviate the city’s notorious traffic congestion, provide sustainable mobility solutions, and stimulate economic growth.

Emmanuel highlighted that the project is backed by the Global Gateway Initiative, with additional financial support from the French Development Agency (AFD), the European Union (EU), and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

According to him, the AFD, EU, and EIB will provide €360 million in funding, while the Lagos State Government will contribute €40 million. An additional €10 million will come from private sector investors.

What he said

“The Omi Eko project is a visionary initiative aimed at transforming Lagos’ inland waterways into a world-class transportation network and a catalyst for urban and economic development.

“Implemented by the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Waterways Authority, the project implementation is now set to commence this year and will run till 2030.

“The Omi-Eko project focuses on harnessing the potential of the city’s vast waterways to provide sustainable, efficient, and eco-friendly transportation solutions while driving tourism and community growth,” Emmanuel said.

What to know

A key focus of the initiative is environmental sustainability. Emmanuel noted that the ferries will be eco-friendly, featuring low-emission engines to minimize pollution.

The plan includes dredging and navigation improvements on 15 ferry routes, the deployment of more than 78 electric ferries, and the construction or rehabilitation of 25 ferry terminals equipped with charging stations.

LASWA is also prioritizing passenger safety, with strict enforcement of safety regulations, public education campaigns, and emergency response measures for ferry operators and users.

Additionally, a smart ticketing system using the Cowry Card payment technology will be introduced to enhance convenience and reduce wait times.

The project, which is set to begin this year and continue through 2030, is expected to ease congestion on the city’s roadways while enhancing connectivity and economic activity across the metropolis.

By leveraging public-private partnerships and international funding, the government aims to position water transport as a mainstream option for daily commuters.

If successfully executed, the project could transform Lagos’ waterways into a more efficient, eco-friendly, and commercially vibrant transit system—helping the city move toward a more integrated and sustainable urban mobility model.