A system glitch in MTN Nigeria’s system has caused the disappearance of debt on the accounts of subscribers who had borrowed credit from the company.

However, the subscribers believe the telecom operator deliberately cancelled their debts and, hence, are already jubilating and thanking the company.

An official of MTN confirmed to Nairametrics that the disappearance of debts in the subscribers’ accounts was a glitch, meaning that the subscribers will still have to pay the supposed cleared debts once MTN rectifies the issue.

Details later…