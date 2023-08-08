Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, has pledged to roll out a feast of discounts and best-priced deals tailored to various segments of customers for its Back-to-School promotion which runs from Monday August 14 to Sunday September 11, 2023.

Sources at Konga insist that the company is keen to assist parents, students, schools and other corporates save big in view of economic realities, with thousands of heavily-discounted items expected to go on sale online at www.konga.com and offline in every Konga retail store nationwide, effective from Monday when the campaign kicks off.

Riding on the popular #BacktoSchoolwithKonga, the month-long sale will see the e-commerce giant make available a wide range of products and offers for students across the board, including preschool, primary school, secondary school, and those in higher institutions.

Also on the line-up will be special deals for teachers and educational institutions such as private and public schools, universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

Special pricing will equally be extended to bulk buyers, in addition to bundled deals which will be available for various categories of customers, among others.

Feelers indicate that Konga has put together a wide variety of genuine products across multiple segments including Books & Stationery, Groceries, Computing, Fashion, Mobile Phones & Accessories, Electronics, Power, School Supplies & Essentials, Baby Care, Beauty & Health, Toiletries and much more for the sale.

The list includes mobile phones and accessories, laptops and other computing devices such as notebooks, smart printers, Kids tablets, desktop computers, scanners, projectors and interactive whiteboards for schools, etc., food items and drinks, writing materials, fashion items and accessories for students of all cadres and teachers, as well as a wide range of power products, electronics and other appliances from the biggest brands.

Key supplies such as backpacks, laptop bags, water bottles, cutlery sets, lunch boxes, geometry sets, baby items including diapers, wipes, mats, toys, etc. as well as classroom furniture, teacher resources, classroom decorations, notebook covers, class records and lesson books, etc., smart security/surveillance gadgets for schools and cleaning supplies, among many others, will also go on sale at the best prices.

In addition to the mouthwatering line-up of offers, the 2023 Konga Back-to-School campaign will witness a series of exciting activities on social media, including trivia and quizzes which will pitch parents against their kids, a hashtag campaign that will see lucky winners rewarded, as well as a photo contest on how kids spent their holidays, with winners receiving Back to School essentials and school supplies, among other thrilling initiatives.

Shoppers will also enjoy same-day delivery of their orders, courtesy of KongaNow.

All items marked KongaNow on the Konga website are guaranteed for swift delivery within one to six hours in Lagos and Abuja, with slight delays in other locations due to logistical reasons.

This is in addition to the option of free deliveries via Konga Prime, a subscription package exclusive to Konga customers.

The Konga Back-to-School campaign kicks off on Monday, August 14 and will run through Monday, September 11, 2023.