The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has restated that the apex bank is not considering extending the deadline for the swapping of the old naira notes with the newly redesigned naira notes.

This was made known by Emefiele during an ongoing special briefing of journalists at the CBN office in Lagos on Friday, February 3, 2023.

Emefiele said that the CBN acknowledges the pains Nigerians are facing in accessing the new naira notes and are working on closing the gaps observed in the circulation process.

According to the CBN governor, the apex bank will extend cash swap to microfinance banks and engage 30,000 super agents in the hinterlands as part of new measures to accelerate the circulation of new naira notes.

He stated that the CBN is discussing with banks to make alternative Channels easily accessible.

Emefiele also said that the CBN is not considering extending the deadline for swapping the old naira notes with the newly redesigned ones.

This is a developing story…