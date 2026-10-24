Super Falcons’ World Cup qualification failure to cost Nigeria $2.5 million in FIFA funding

Nigeria will miss out on $2.5 million in FIFA preparation funding after the Super Falcons failed to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, adding a financial consequence to a campaign that ended the country’s record of appearing at every edition of the competition.

Nigeria will miss out on $2.5 million in FIFA preparation funding after the Super Falcons failed to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, adding a financial consequence to a campaign that ended the country’s record of appearing at every edition of the competition.

FIFA announced on October 22 that preparation funding for each participating national association would increase to $2.5 million, bringing the allocation in line with the amount available to teams at the 2026 men’s World Cup.

The funding forms part of a broader financial distribution model for the women’s tournament, which will also include prize money and payments through the FIFA Club Benefits Programme. FIFA said further details would be discussed at its next Council meeting in December 2026.

For the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the Super Falcons’ failure to qualify means the country will not receive the preparation grant attached to participation in the tournament, which runs from June 24 to July 25, 2027.

The $2.5 million allocation is the clearest confirmed financial figure associated with Nigeria’s absence. The total value of the potential earnings the country has missed remains unknown because FIFA has yet to announce the full prize-money and distribution arrangements for Brazil 2027.

What the missed funding means

FIFA’s preparation funding is intended to support national associations ahead of the tournament. Under the new arrangement, each of the 32 participating associations will receive $2.5 million, bringing total preparation funding to $80 million.

The increase reflects FIFA’s decision to align the preparation allocation for women’s teams with the amount available at the 2026 men’s World Cup. FIFA has also committed to providing players at the 2027 women’s tournament with the same level of services as their male counterparts received in 2026.

The grant should not, however, be confused with prize money. FIFA’s approved financial model covers several categories of distribution, including preparation funding, payments to players and clubs, and prize money linked to the competition.

The governing body has also said any surplus from the women’s tournament will be distributed among participating member associations, with a specific portion reserved for players. The amounts involved have not yet been disclosed.

How Nigeria missed the World Cup

The Super Falcons’ failure to qualify followed a disappointing campaign at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria entered the competition as defending champions and ten-time winners but lost 1-0 to Cameroon in the quarter-finals on August 8, missing out on one of Africa’s four automatic qualification places for the World Cup.

The team subsequently had another opportunity to qualify through a play-off against South Africa. However, the Super Falcons lost 2-1 to Banyana Banyana on August 13, ending their hopes of reaching Brazil.

The defeat marked the first time Nigeria would miss the Women’s World Cup since the tournament began in 1991. The Super Falcons had featured in all nine previous editions.

The result was a significant setback for a team that had won a record-extending 10th WAFCON title in 2025.

Following the failure to qualify, the NFF asked head coach Justine Madugu and his technical crew to step down. The federation also inaugurated a fact-finding committee to investigate the team’s performance and the wider problems affecting Nigeria’s national teams.