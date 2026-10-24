Nigeria’s Ebola case linked to virus found in Kenya’s index case, Pate says

Genomic analysis of Nigeria’s imported Ebola virus disease (EVD) case has shown that the virus appears closely related to the one identified in Kenya’s index case, the Federal Government has said.

Genomic analysis of Nigeria’s imported Ebola virus disease (EVD) case has shown that the virus appears closely related to the one identified in Kenya’s index case, the Federal Government has said.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Friday night, while providing an update on the country’s response to the confirmed case.

The analysis was conducted with support from public health laboratories of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and Prof. Christian Happi’s laboratory at Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State.

Genomic analysis yet to establish Ebola transmission route

Pate said the analysis showed a relationship between the viruses but did not establish how the infection reached Nigeria.

“That case appears to be closely related to the case identified in the index case in Kenya. That is all that we can say at this stage based on the genomic analysis,” he said.

“There is no evidence of travel of that index case in Kenya that links it to Nigeria, but the viruses are appearing to be related,” he said.

The minister said the finding could influence the understanding of the virus’s transmission route, although further evidence was required.

“That may or may not change our understanding of the route of transmission, given that the virus itself takes time to change,” he said.

Pate said Nigeria still had only one confirmed case, while authorities continued contact tracing, quarantine and testing of identified contacts.

“The contacts have been traced, quarantined, and we are conducting additional tests, some of which are negative and others are pending,” he said.

FG intensifies Ebola response measures

Pate said the government had activated the various pillars of its response through the Incident Management System coordinated by the NCDC and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

He said efforts were being intensified to strengthen laboratory capacity, case management, public communication and infection prevention and control in health facilities.

The minister added that health workers would receive training to protect themselves while triaging patients and managing suspected cases.

“All hospitals should be sensitised and health workers be aware, and when there are suspected cases, to notify public health authorities,” he said.

Pate urges Nigerians to remain vigilant

Pate said public health authorities would continue to raise awareness about preventive measures, including handwashing and basic hygiene.

He explained that Ebola was not transmitted through the air but through direct contact with infected body fluids.

The minister urged Nigerians to obtain information from credible public health sources, including the NCDC, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

He cautioned against panic fuelled by unverified information on social media, assuring Nigerians that the country had qualified public health professionals and laboratory capacity to respond to the situation.

Pate said the government would continue providing updates as the circumstances changed, while working to prevent the virus from spreading into communities.

Developments surrounding Nigeria’s Ebola case

The genomic findings come as health authorities continue investigating the source of the infection in Nigeria and coordinating efforts to contain the outbreak across the region.

On October 23, 2026, Nairametrics reported that Switzerland disputed claims that Nigeria’s Ebola patient had travelled to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as authorities investigated the circumstances surrounding the infection.

Before that, on October 21, Nairametrics reported that Uganda disputed claims linking the country to the source of Nigeria’s imported Ebola case, with investigations continuing into where the patient contracted the virus.

Beyond the question of the infection’s origin, Nairametrics reported on October 21, 2026, that the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) sought urgent international support for Nigeria’s Ebola response, calling for flexible funding, diagnostic tools, medical equipment, response personnel and stronger community surveillance.