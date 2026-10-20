Oyedele targets MSCI Emerging Market entry for Nigeria, not Frontier

Nigeria is targeting inclusion in MSCI's Emerging Markets classification rather than settling for a return to Frontier Market status, as the Federal Government seeks to attract deeper international investment into the country's capital market.

Nigeria is targeting inclusion in MSCI’s Emerging Markets classification rather than settling for a return to Frontier Market status, as the Federal Government seeks to attract deeper international investment into the country’s capital market.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy Taiwo Oyedele disclosed this on Monday at the National Capital Market Conference 2026 in Abuja, where the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) unveiled the Nigerian Capital Market Master Plan 2.0.

The minister said the government was engaging global index provider MSCI to improve Nigeria’s classification, while the new capital market roadmap targets expansion from approximately N250 trillion to N750 trillion by 2036.

Oyedele targets MSCI Emerging Markets:

Oyedele said Nigeria’s return to international investment benchmarks should be treated as a stepping stone rather than the final objective. He explained that global index providers influence investment decisions because institutional investors use their benchmarks to guide capital allocation across markets.

The minister disclosed that the government had engaged MSCI, including during a recent meeting in Bangkok, as part of efforts to improve Nigeria’s international market classification.

“We’re working with MSCI. MSCI is the real deal for the capital markets,” Oyedele said.

He noted that Nigeria had previously lost its MSCI Frontier Market classification amid challenges affecting foreign investors’ access to the market.

According to Oyedele, MSCI had identified a limited number of outstanding issues that could potentially be addressed within months, although he did not provide a definitive reclassification timeline.

He identified foreign exchange market functionality and investors’ ability to move funds into and out of Nigeria as important considerations for restoring international confidence.

The minister also cited Nigeria’s inclusion in a new J.P. Morgan emerging-market bond benchmark as progress, while stressing that the government was pursuing broader international market recognition.

Nigeria’s MSCI Downgrade followed FX challenges:

Nigeria’s pursuit of a higher MSCI classification follows years of difficulties affecting foreign investors’ access to its equities market. In October 2023, MSCI announced Nigeria’s reclassification from Frontier Market to Standalone Market status.

The decision followed persistent foreign exchange liquidity challenges and difficulties affecting investors’ ability to execute transactions and repatriate funds.

Nairametrics previously reported that the MSCI decision threatened the international visibility of companies including MTN Nigeria, Dangote Cement, Zenith Bank and GTCO.

FTSE Russell subsequently confirmed Nigeria’s return to its Frontier Market classification following improvements in foreign exchange liquidity, capital repatriation and market accessibility.

The FTSE Russell reclassification took effect on September 21, 2026, after consultations with Nigerian market authorities.

Nairametrics reported on September 3 that FTSE Russell had included 31 Nigerian companies in its Frontier Index Series across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap categories.

The return to FTSE Russell’s Frontier Market classification restored Nigeria’s visibility within that provider’s benchmark universe.

However, FTSE Russell and MSCI operate separate classification systems, meaning Nigeria’s FTSE Russell reclassification does not automatically change its MSCI status. Similarly, inclusion in an international benchmark does not guarantee immediate capital inflows, as actual investment decisions remain with market participants.

Nigeria seeks stronger Global Index visibility:

Nigeria’s renewed international benchmark participation comes as the Federal Government seeks to deepen the capital market and mobilise more domestic and foreign investment for economic development. The Nigerian Capital Market Master Plan 2.0 targets market expansion to N750 trillion by 2036.

The roadmap forms part of broader efforts to improve market infrastructure, expand investor participation and increase financing opportunities for businesses and infrastructure.

Nigeria has returned to FTSE Russell’s Frontier Market classification, effective September 21, 2026.

J.P. Morgan has included Nigerian government bonds in its Government Bond Index–Emerging Markets Edge, with a 7.4% weighting.

That inclusion is separate from Nigeria’s proposed return to J.P. Morgan’s flagship Government Bond Index–Emerging Markets Global Diversified.

Nigeria’s desired MSCI Emerging Markets classification remains an objective rather than a completed reclassification.

Oyedele said the government was also pursuing renewed participation in J.P. Morgan’s flagship government bond benchmark.

While these developments provide channels for greater international investment visibility, they represent different benchmarks with separate eligibility and classification requirements.

Nigeria’s progression towards MSCI Emerging Markets status will therefore depend on meeting the index provider’s requirements and sustaining improvements in market accessibility, foreign exchange operations and investor confidence. The broader objective is to translate stronger international recognition into sustainable capital inflows, deeper market liquidity and additional financing for businesses and infrastructure.