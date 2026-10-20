Nigeria Customs opens review window for rejected recruitment applicants

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has opened a review window for applicants rejected during its recent recruitment screening exercise, allowing aggrieved candidates to submit complaints for a case-by-case reassessment.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has opened a review window for applicants rejected during its recent recruitment screening exercise, allowing aggrieved candidates to submit complaints for a case-by-case reassessment.

The Service said the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, approved the review after meeting with some of the affected applicants, who were shortlisted for recruitment but subsequently disqualified from proceeding to the training college.

According to a statement issued on Monday, October 19, 2026, by the NCS National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, the review is intended to ensure that legitimate complaints are examined without compromising established recruitment standards.

The Service clarified that appearing on the final shortlist does not automatically guarantee enlistment, as candidates must satisfy several mandatory screening requirements before admission into training.

Why Customs rejected some applicants

The NCS said its screening exercise identified issues involving 397 applicants, including concerns relating to substance use, physical fitness, medical records, age verification and submitted documentation.

It clarified that the substance-use findings excluded cigarettes and alcohol.

Some candidates were also disqualified over irregularities identified in their selection process during the screening exercise.

“The Service recognises the concerns raised by affected applicants and assures the public that the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, after meeting with some of the aggrieved applicants, has called for a case-by-case reappraisal to ensure legitimate complaints are heard,” the statement read in part.

The Service said the findings reinforced the need to maintain recruitment standards and ensure that only candidates who meet all prescribed requirements are enlisted.

How rejected applicants can appeal

The NCS has directed applicants who believe they were unfairly disqualified to submit their details and complaints through its designated email address [[email protected]]

Affected candidates are expected to provide accurate information to facilitate the review of their cases.

However, the Service stressed that submitting a complaint would not automatically qualify an applicant for admission into the training college.

Candidates whose complaints are accepted for further consideration will undergo fresh screening to determine whether they meet the recruitment requirements.

The NCS also warned that applicants found to have engaged in criminal conduct, including certificate fraud and other offences, would be referred for appropriate legal action and prosecution.

It said the review process would not constitute a waiver of established standards or an automatic guarantee of enlistment.

Customs insists on transparent recruitment

The Service urged affected applicants and members of the public to remain calm and use the designated channel to submit their complaints.

It reiterated its commitment to a credible, transparent and accountable recruitment process, noting that personnel must meet the standards required for national security, border protection, revenue collection and public safety.

The review comes as the NCS continues to implement reforms aimed at improving operational efficiency, strengthening enforcement and increasing revenue collection.

Customs generates N4.03 trillion in H1 2026

Separately, the NCS generated N4.03 trillion in revenue in the first half of 2026, exceeding its mid-year projections and maintaining its progress towards an annual revenue target of N11 trillion.

Adeniyi disclosed the figures in a compendium, attributing the performance to automation, intelligence-led enforcement and efforts to eliminate human discretion from core customs processes.

He said the reforms were driving significant revenue growth without undermining trade.

The revenue performance highlights the Service’s growing fiscal role, as it seeks to improve compliance, strengthen border controls and streamline customs operations.