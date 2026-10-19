Elon Musk pledges $10.5 billion in SpaceX shares to American children in 2027

American billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has announced plans to distribute one share of his aerospace company to every child in the United States in 2027, a proposed giveaway estimated at $10.5 billion.

American billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has announced plans to distribute one share of his aerospace company to every child in the United States in 2027, a proposed giveaway estimated at $10.5 billion.

The announcement was made in a post on his social media platform X, where Musk indicated that the initiative would be the first of several planned distributions.

The initiative, if implemented, would transfer a portion of Musk’s personal ownership in SpaceX to American children, although details about eligibility, distribution procedures and the timeline have not been disclosed.

Elon Musk says share distribution is ‘first of many’

In his post on X, Musk announced his intention to distribute shares to children across the United States beginning next year.

“Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many.”

The statement suggests that the proposed distribution could be followed by additional initiatives, although Musk did not specify whether subsequent giveaways would involve SpaceX shares or investments in other companies.

The proposed giveaway could benefit approximately 72.02 million American children, based on the US Census Bureau’s 2025 population estimates.

At the previously reported SpaceX share price of $146.03 as of October 16, 2026, each child would receive one share valued at approximately $146.

Multiplying the estimated 72,021,348 children by $146.03 per share puts the total value of the proposed distribution at approximately $10.52 billion.

The calculation assumes that every child under 18 in the United States qualifies for the distribution and that the share price remains unchanged.

The shares would represent ownership in SpaceX rather than cash payments, meaning their value could rise or fall depending on the company’s stock performance.

How the giveaway could affect Musk’s wealth

According to an August 2026 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk beneficially owned approximately 6.42 billion SpaceX shares as of June 30, representing 48.4% of the company.

The holdings include shares held through trusts, restricted stock and options, meaning not all the shares are necessarily available for immediate transfer.

Distributing approximately 72 million shares would represent 1.12% of Musk’s reported SpaceX holdings.

His beneficial ownership would decline from approximately 6.42 billion shares to 6.35 billion shares, assuming the shares come directly from his existing holdings.

His ownership percentage would fall from approximately 48.4% to 47.86%, assuming no changes to the company’s outstanding share count.

Based on an estimated net worth of $904 billion as of October 16, the transfer would represent approximately 1.16% of his fortune, potentially reducing his wealth to about $893.48 billion, assuming other asset valuations remain unchanged.

What you should know

The announcement comes four months after SpaceX completed its historic initial public offering, which significantly increased Musk’s estimated wealth.

In June 2026, Nairametrics reported that Musk became the world’s first trillionaire after SpaceX shares began trading on the Nasdaq at $150, above the company’s $135 IPO price. His fortune was estimated at $1.1 trillion at the time.

SpaceX officially completed its IPO on June 15, raising approximately $85.7 billion through the issuance of 638.9 million shares, including the underwriters’ additional allotment.

In July, Nairametrics reported that Musk lost $45.3 billion as SpaceX shares declined following a Starship launch setback, bringing his estimated fortune below $800 billion.