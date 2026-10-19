Billionaire Larry Ellison loses $194 billion in one year as oracle stocks fall

American technology billionaire and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison has recorded a $194 billion decline in his net worth over the past year, representing a 52.1% reduction in his estimated fortune.

American technology billionaire and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison has recorded a $194 billion decline in his net worth over the past year, representing a 52.1% reduction in his estimated fortune.

According to data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of October 16, 2026, Ellison’s wealth stood at $178 billion, down from approximately $372 billion a year earlier.

The decline represents one of the most significant year-on-year wealth contractions among the world’s richest individuals, highlighting the volatility of fortunes tied to publicly traded technology companies.

Oracle dominates Ellison’s $178 billion fortune

Ellison, 82, is currently ranked as the world’s eighth-richest person, having previously competed for the top position on the global wealth rankings.

His fortune also declined by $6.11 billion, or 3.3%, in the latest recorded change on Bloomberg’s wealth tracker.

The billionaire’s wealth is largely tied to Oracle Corporation, the enterprise software company he co-founded in 1977, making fluctuations in its share price a major determinant of his personal fortune. Oracle’s share price had fallen by 59.03% year-on-year, declining from $313.00 on October 16, 2025, to $128.23 on October 16, 2026.

Bloomberg’s wealth breakdown shows that Ellison’s publicly traded holdings account for the majority of his estimated $178 billion fortune.

Oracle Corporation: $122 billion, representing approximately 68.5% of his total wealth.

Tesla Inc.: $16 billion, accounting for approximately 9% of his fortune.

Cash and other assets: $40.2 billion, representing approximately 22.6% of his net worth.

Ellison owns more than 40% of Oracle, according to the company’s 2026 proxy statement, making him its largest individual shareholder.

Oracle reported revenue of $67.4 billion for its financial year ended May 31, 2026, reflecting the scale of its enterprise software and technology operations.

However, Ellison’s financial exposure extends beyond the direct performance of Oracle shares.

According to Bloomberg, approximately one-third of his Oracle holdings have been pledged as collateral against personal debt.

The billionaire also holds an estimated 1.4% stake in electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, although his ownership has not been publicly updated in subsequent proxy filings since he stepped down from its board in June 2022.

His other assets include luxury real estate, private investments and interests in sporting ventures.

Oracle rally previously boosted Ellison

Ellison’s latest wealth decline marks a sharp reversal from September 2025, when a historic rally in Oracle shares briefly propelled him past Elon Musk to become the world’s richest person.

Nairametrics reported in September 2025 that Ellison’s fortune surged by more than $101 billion in a single day to approximately $405 billion after Oracle shares jumped over 39%, driven by investor optimism surrounding its artificial intelligence and cloud computing business.

The rally coincided with reports of a $300 billion cloud computing agreement between Oracle and OpenAI, highlighting the scale of investments being directed towards AI infrastructure.

In February 2026, Oracle announced plans to raise between $45 billion and $50 billion through debt and equity financing to expand its cloud infrastructure and meet growing demand from major technology customers.

By September 9, 2026, Ellison’s net worth had fallen to $217 billion, despite a $4.21 billion daily increase. Nairametrics reported the movement, noting that his wealth remained $30 billion below its level at the beginning of the year.

Earlier, on September 1, it was reported that Ellison, Musk, Michael Dell and Jeff Bezos collectively lost $23.5 billion in 24 hours amid fluctuations in technology stocks.