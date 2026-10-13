PAC Holdings hosts corporate cocktail reception to advance Brazil-Africa business and investment connections

PanAfrican Capital Holdings Limited (“PAC Holdings”), in partnership with the Embassy of Brazil in Nigeria and the Brazil Africa Institute, hosted a Corporate Cocktail Reception in Abuja to strengthen business, investment and institutional connections between Brazil and Africa. Held ahead of the Brazil Africa Forum 2026 happening in November 11 & 12, 2026, the reception […]

PanAfrican Capital Holdings Limited (“PAC Holdings”), in partnership with the Embassy of Brazil in Nigeria and the Brazil Africa Institute, hosted a Corporate Cocktail Reception in Abuja to strengthen business, investment and institutional connections between Brazil and Africa.

Held ahead of the Brazil Africa Forum 2026 happening in November 11 & 12, 2026, the reception brought together senior representatives from the Brazilian and Nigerian business communities, government and diplomatic circles, financial institutions and the investment community, providing a platform for dialogue on opportunities to deepen trade, investment and economic cooperation between both markets.

The event was attended by H.E. Carlos José Areias Moreno Garcete, Ambassador of Brazil to Nigeria, Prof. João Bosco Monte, President and Founder of the Brazil Africa Institute, members of PAC Holdings’ Executive Committee, Managing Directors across the Group, distinguished clients and other key stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, Chris Oshiafi, Group Managing Director, PAC Holdings, highlighted the importance of capital as a connector between people, businesses and opportunities. He noted that “One thing that experience has taught us is that capital is most useful when it connects people, businesses and opportunities. And that is how we see the relationship between Africa and Brazil.” He furthered added that the relationship between Brazil and Africa presents an opportunity to connect capital, expertise and businesses across both markets, creating practical pathways for investment and economic growth.

Providing an economic perspective through a Bilateral Research Report by PAC Research Limited, Fatai Asimi, Managing Director, PAC Research, stated that Brazil-Africa relations are entering a renewed phase of economic and institutional engagement, supported by stronger political commitment and complementary development priorities.

In his remarks, H.E. Carlos José Areias Moreno Garcete, Ambassador of Brazil to Nigeria, underscored the depth of the relationship between Brazil and Africa and the opportunity to translate longstanding ties into stronger economic partnerships.

“Brazil and Africa share deep historical and cultural ties, and this relationship provides a strong foundation for a new era of economic cooperation. As we deepen our engagement, we must continue to create practical opportunities for businesses, investors and institutions to work together, turning our shared connections into trade, investment and sustainable development.”

Also speaking at the cocktail reception, Prof. João Bosco Monte, President and Founder of the Brazil Africa Institute, highlighted the importance of moving from dialogue to practical partnerships that create shared value.

“The relationship between Brazil and Africa presents an important opportunity to move beyond dialogue towards practical partnerships that deliver shared value. By bringing together governments, businesses, investors and institutions, we can strengthen cooperation, facilitate the exchange of knowledge and technology, and create new pathways for sustainable investment and economic development.

The event provided an opportunity for guests to exchange perspectives on opportunities across trade, investment, agriculture, energy, industry, financial services, technology and other areas of mutual interest. The engagement also provided a platform for PAC Holdings to deepen relationships with existing clients and strategic stakeholders while exploring opportunities for new partnerships between businesses and institutions across Brazil and Africa.

PAC Holdings continues to leverage its integrated financial solutions and strategic partnerships to support businesses and institutions seeking to participate in Africa’s evolving economic landscape.

As Brazil and Africa enter a renewed phase of economic engagement, platforms that bring together capital, businesses, institutions and policymakers will remain important in translating shared opportunities into sustainable economic outcomes.