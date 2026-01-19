AEDC has reconnected electricity supply to the FCT Water Board, restoring water services across Abuja after a temporary disconnection due to over one year of unpaid electricity bills

The reconnection was granted on a conditional basis, with the Water Board given a two-week deadline to present and begin implementing a credible payment plan for its outstanding obligations.

AEDC emphasized its commitment to public welfare and regulatory compliance, noting that disconnection remains a last resort and assuring residents of continued engagement to ensure sustainable electricity services.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc. (AEDC) acknowledges the concerns and spirited appeals from residents of the Federal Capital Territory following the disruption to water supply arising from the recent disconnection of electricity to the FCT Water Board over unpaid electricity bill.

AEDC wishes to clarify that the disconnection followed the accumulation of over one year of outstanding electricity debt by the FCT Water Board, despite several notices, engagements and opportunities provided to regularise the account, in line with applicable regulatory provisions.

However, in recognition of the critical importance of water supply to public health and community wellbeing, and following widespread concerns expressed by residents, the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of AEDC, Engr. Chijioke Okwuokenye, has directed the immediate reconnection of electricity supply to the FCT Water Board, in order to enable the prompt restoration of water services across affected areas of the FCT.

This decision underscores AEDC’s commitment to the welfare of the communities it serves and reflects the company’s belief that access to essential services must be safeguarded, particularly where public health and safety are concerned.

The reconnection is, however, granted on a conditional basis. AEDC has formally issued the FCT Water Board a two-week timeline within which to present and begin implementing a credible payment plan towards the settlement of its outstanding electricity obligations.

While AEDC remains open to engagement and collaborative solutions, it must be stated that failure to meet this obligation within the stipulated period will regrettably leave the company with no alternative but to reapply service disconnection, in accordance with regulatory guidelines.

AEDC reiterates that disconnection remains a measure of last resort and assures residents of its continued commitment to transparent engagement, regulatory compliance and the delivery of sustainable electricity services in the Federal Capital Territory.