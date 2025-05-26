Global payments app, Sentz, has announced the official launch of ‘Sentz Earn’, a rewards feature that allows Nigerian users to grow their eUSD stablecoin balance by up to 8% annually while maintaining full control of their funds.

This self-custodial solution addresses the growing demand for accessible dollar-based options to preserve and grow their wealth in Nigeria’s volatile economic climate.

While other platforms force users to choose between earning rewards and maintaining control of their money, Sentz’s self-custodial nature allows Earn to eliminate this compromise by offering daily-compounding rewards without requiring users to lock funds.

“Regular financial systems often make users choose between growth and control,” said Sara Drakeley, CEO of Sentz. “Sentz Earn represents a third option; one where users can watch their dollar balance grow while retaining complete ownership of their funds at all times.”

The feature has already gained significant traction during its beta phase, with early adopters reporting their appreciation for its accessibility and returns.

Digital marketer Isaac Olukayode, one of the early adopters of Sentz Earn, described the experience: “The process of earning is seamless. I just opted in to Earn on my Sentz app, and my rewards started showing up automatically on the same day. I didn’t need to lock my money or move it to a separate wallet. I see my earnings grow daily and can withdraw anytime.”

In the Sentz app, customers can fund their wallet with Naira, USDT, or USDC. These funds are automatically converted to eUSD — Sentz’s native stablecoin, designed to hold a steady $1 value. eUSD is backed by a mix of stablecoins like USDT and USDC, helping protect customer funds and reduce the risk of “depegging” — when a stablecoin drifts from its 1:1 value with the U.S. dollar.

Nigerian Country Manager, Mercy Emmanuel, emphasised that the product is a direct response to user feedback: “After countless conversations with Nigerian users, we heard one consistent message, people want their money to work harder for them without processes or loss of control. That’s exactly what Sentz Earn delivers.”

One major perk of Sentz Earn is that rewards become claimable once they reach $0.01 and can be tracked in real-time through the Sentz app. Users can watch their balance grow within the app and can see updates daily. Unlike traditional savings products or staking platforms, Sentz Earn imposes no lockup periods. Users can withdraw and send their funds earned through the program without delays or penalties, or exit the program at any time.

This launch comes as Nigerians increasingly seek financial tools that offer both stability and growth potential. Sentz Earn is now available to all Nigerian users through the Sentz mobile app on Android and iOS.

About Sentz

Sentz Global is redefining the future of global payments by offering instant, affordable, and secure transactions across borders. As a free global payments’ app, Sentz makes it easy for Nigerians to send, receive, and earn in stablecoins — all while keeping full control of their money through self-custody.

With users in over 180 countries — including hundreds of thousands in Nigeria — Sentz empowers freelancers, remote workers, families sending remittances, and anyone who wants to get paid or earn rewards in stable currency. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, Sentz uses advanced network technology to make international payments as easy as sending a text. With a focus on speed, privacy, and accessibility, Sentz is committed to building a more inclusive global financial system. Learn more at Sentz.com.