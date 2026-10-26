When the Founder Steps Away: Is Your Business Built to Continue?

Every successful founder eventually faces a question that is easy to postpone and difficult to ignore:What happens to the business when I am no longer here to run it?For many founders, a business is much more than a commercial enterprise. It represents years of sacrifice, personal relationships, difficult decisions and opportunities created for employees and […]

Every successful founder eventually faces a question that is easy to postpone and difficult to ignore:

What happens to the business when I am no longer here to run it?

For many founders, a business is much more than a commercial enterprise. It represents years of sacrifice, personal relationships, difficult decisions and opportunities created for employees and family members. It may also be the founder’s most significant asset and the foundation of the family’s future.

Yet a business can be profitable, respected and well established while remaining vulnerable if too much depends on one person.

The founder may be the person who knows every important client, approves major decisions, manages key relationships and carries knowledge that exists nowhere else. What begins as strong personal leadership can eventually become a continuity risk.

The real test of a lasting business is therefore not simply how well it performs under its founder, but how well it continues when the founder steps away.

Succession Is More Than Choosing a Replacement

Succession planning is often reduced to one question: Who will take over?

In reality, there are two separate questions: who will manage the business, and who will own it? They do not necessarily have to be the same person.

A family member may inherit an economic interest in the business without having the experience or desire to manage it. Equally, an experienced executive may be the right person to lead the business without becoming its owner.

Recognising this distinction allows founders to protect the business while preserving the interests of their families and other beneficiaries.

For Nigerian business owners, this is particularly important where a significant part of their wealth is tied up in shares or other business interests. CAMA 2020 provides a framework for the transfer and transmission of shares, including the documentation required where a shareholder dies. Understanding how those interests will be dealt with and planning for that transition in advance can help prevent uncertainty at a time when the business needs stability most.

Good Intentions Need Structure

Many founders have discussed their wishes with family members or trusted executives. Those conversations are valuable, but they may not provide the certainty required when circumstances change.

A Will is an important part of estate planning, but business continuity requires a broader approach. A Will primarily addresses the distribution of assets after death; it does not, by itself, resolve every question around incapacity, governance, management or the ongoing administration of business interests. This is where deliberate planning becomes important.

Founders should consider documenting key processes, developing capable management teams, delegating authority and establishing appropriate governance, shareholder and succession arrangements.

They should also ask difficult but necessary questions:

Who can make decisions if I am unavailable?

Who will manage the business?

What happens to my ownership interest?

Are my beneficiaries prepared to become business owners?

How will disagreements be resolved?

Five Practical Steps for Founders

Succession planning does not have to begin with a complicated legal structure. It begins with honest questions and deliberate action.

1. Identify what depends on you.

List the relationships, decisions, knowledge and responsibilities that currently depend on your personal involvement. This reveals where the business is most exposed if you become unavailable.

2. Separate ownership from management

Decide who should run the business and who should ultimately benefit from its ownership. They may be different people. Make those intentions clear and document them appropriately.

3. Develop future leaders.

Do not wait for a crisis to discover whether someone can take over. Give potential successors responsibility, exposure to decision-making and opportunities to demonstrate their capabilities.

4. Put the right structures in place

Review your Will, company documents, shareholder arrangements, governance framework and, where appropriate, Trust structures. The objective is to ensure that your intentions can be implemented effectively and in accordance with applicable law.

5. Review the plan regularly.

A succession plan should evolve with the business and the family. Review it when there are significant changes in ownership, family circumstances, leadership, business value or applicable law.

Most importantly, start while there is still time.

How a Trust Can Change the Ownership Structure

For some founders, a Trust can provide a practical way to separate legal ownership, beneficial interest and management of a family business.

Where shares are validly transferred to a Trust during the founder’s lifetime, the trustee not the founder holds legal title to those shares, subject to the terms of the Trust. The beneficiaries do not ordinarily become registered shareholders simply because they are named as beneficiaries; rather, they have the beneficial interests provided for under the Trust. This distinction can be important for business continuity.

For example, a founder may want their children to benefit from the family business but may not want ownership of the shares divided among them in a way that creates fragmented control or management disputes. If the shares are transferred to a Trust, the trustee can hold the shareholding collectively for the beneficiaries, while the company’s management remains with its directors and executive team.

The Trust therefore does not itself make the trustee the business manager. Nor does it automatically give beneficiaries the right to run the company. The trustee’s rights and responsibilities arise from the Trust deed and applicable law, while the company’s management and decision-making remain governed by company law, its constitution and relevant shareholder arrangements.

The ownership transfer itself must be carefully implemented. The founder should consider the company’s constitutional documents, shareholder rights, registration requirements, tax implications and any necessary approvals before transferring shares into the Trust.

This is also why the distinction between ownership and control should be considered carefully. A founder who transfers shares to a Trust is changing the ownership structure of those shares. The founder should therefore understand what rights they retain, what rights pass to the trustee, and what rights beneficiaries will have under the Trust.

A Trust is consequently not simply a way of “putting assets aside for the children.” Properly structured, it can create a deliberate ownership framework that allows business interests to be preserved for beneficiaries while the business continues to be professionally managed.

The right structure will depend on the founder’s objectives, the company’s ownership arrangements, the Trust terms and applicable law. Professional legal, tax and fiduciary advice should therefore be obtained before implementation.

Building Beyond the Founder

Succession planning is not about expecting the worst. It is about taking responsibility for the future. Planning early gives founders time to develop future leaders, communicate their intentions, test governance arrangements and make changes while they are still able to guide the process. It also gives the founder something that becomes increasingly difficult to achieve once a crisis has occurred: the opportunity to shape the transition personally. A founder’s legacy is not measured only by what they build, but by what continues after they step away.

Growth builds a successful business. Structure helps it endure.

Coronation Trustees Limited supports individuals, families and business owners with succession, estate planning and professional trusteeship solutions designed to preserve intentions, protect interests and support continuity across generations.

Start planning for the continuity of what you have built. Speak with experienced estate planning professionals at Coronation Trustees Limited about your succession and estate planning needs at [email protected], call 09074083213 or visit us at trustees.coronation.ng

Disclaimer: This publication is provided for general information purposes only and does not constitute legal, tax, financial or investment advice. Readers should seek appropriate professional advice based on their individual circumstances before making any decision. Coronation Trustees Limited is registered as Trustees and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria.