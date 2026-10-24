Stanbic IBTC’s pre-tax profit rises 35% in 9M 2026, sets N159.86 scrip dividend price

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has reported a 35.05% year-on-year increase in group profit before tax to N531.88 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with N393.84 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has reported a 35.05% year-on-year increase in group profit before tax to N531.88 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with N393.84 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

In the third quarter alone, pre-tax profit increased by 26.80% to N190.31 billion from N150.09 billion in Q3 2025.

Profit after tax increased by 33.00% to N370.36 billion from N278.48 billion in 9M 2025, while earnings per share rose to N23.03 from N17.31.

Meanwhile, Stanbic IBTC announced on October 23, 2026, that it had fixed the reference price for its 2026 interim scrip dividend programme at N159.86 per ordinary share.

The announcement follows the previously declared interim dividend of N4.50 per share, with eligible shareholders given the option to receive their entitlement in cash or new ordinary shares.

Shareholders who elect to receive new shares must submit their election forms by November 6, 2026, while cash dividend payments are scheduled for November 13, 2026.

Key Highlights

Total income: N817.77 billion (Up 24.82% YoY from N655.16 billion).

Interest income: N545.35 billion (Down 5.35% YoY from N576.18 billion).

Interest expense: N165.57 billion (Up 27.63% YoY from N129.72 billion).

Net impairment charges: N507 million (Down 95.64% YoY from N11.64 billion).

Net interest income: N379.79 billion (Down 14.93% YoY from N446.47 billion).

Net fee and commission revenue: N218.30 billion (Up 26.48% YoY from N172.59 billion).

Operating expenses: N285.39 billion (Up 14.30% YoY from N249.69 billion).

Earnings per share: N23.03 (Up 33.04% YoY from N17.31).

Total assets: N9.60 trillion (Up 11.35% from N8.62 trillion in December 2025).

Customer deposits: N4.57 trillion (Up 4.46% from N4.37 trillion).

Customer loans: N2.61 trillion (Up 9.87% from N2.38 trillion).

Cash and bank balances: N1.95 trillion (Up 14.84% from N1.70 trillion).

Total equity: N1.43 trillion (Up 27.26% from N1.12 trillion).

Driving the numbers

Stanbic IBTC’s nine-month earnings performance was driven principally by stronger trading income, higher fee and commission revenue, and a significant reduction in impairment charges.

A major contributor was the sharp increase in trading revenue to N210.13 billion from N23.86 billion in 9M 2025, representing growth of approximately 780.58%.

Trading revenue accounted for 25.70% of the Group’s total income in 9M 2026, compared with 3.64% in the corresponding period of 2025.

The expansion in trading earnings was particularly important because the Group’s traditional interest-generating activities recorded weaker performance during the period.

Interest income declined by 5.35% to N545.35 billion from N576.18 billion, while interest expense increased by 27.63% to N165.57 billion from N129.72 billion.

Consequently, net interest income declined by 14.93% to N379.79 billion from N446.47 billion.

In contrast, non-interest revenue more than doubled to N437.99 billion, increasing its contribution to total income to 53.56% from 31.85%.

Beyond trading income, transaction-related earnings also strengthened.

Net fee and commission revenue increased by 26.48% to N218.30 billion from N172.59 billion, providing another significant contribution to profitability.

Income from life insurance activities also rose to N6.67 billion from N4.81 billion, while other revenue declined to N2.89 billion from N7.43 billion.

The Group’s segment disclosures showed that Corporate and Investment Banking remained the largest contributor to total income and pre-tax profit.

Corporate and Investment Banking increased by 26.48% to N516.71 billion from N408.54 billion, representing 63.18% of consolidated income, while its pre-tax profit rose to N392.07 billion from N296.74 billion.

Insurance and Asset Management total income increased by 36.31% to N153.72 billion from N112.77 billion, accounting for 18.80% of consolidated income, while its pre-tax profit increased to N98.91 billion from N68.83 billion.

Business and Commercial Banking: Total income rose by 18.12% to N109.91 billion from N93.05 billion, contributing 13.44% of consolidated income. Pre-tax profit increased to N30.53 billion from N17.07 billion.

Personal and Private Banking income increased by 18.85% to N56.00 billion from N47.12 billion. However, pre-tax profit declined to N10.37 billion from N11.20 billion.

Another major support to earnings was the reduction in credit impairment charges.

Net impairment charges declined by 95.64% to N507 million from N11.64 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

In the third quarter, the Group recorded a net impairment write-back of N6.85 billion, compared with a charge of N533 million in Q3 2025.

The lower impairment burden reduced the amount deducted from operating income for credit-related losses, providing additional support to profitability.

However, operating expenses increased by 14.30% to N285.39 billion from N249.69 billion.

Despite these increases, total income grew faster than operating expenses, supporting stronger profitability.

Balance sheet

On the balance sheet, total assets increased by N978.60 billion to N9.60 trillion from N8.62 trillion in December 2025.

The expansion was supported by increases in trading assets, financial investments, cash and bank balances, and other assets.

Trading assets increased by 51.85% to N1.31 trillion from N862.16 billion.

Financial investments increased by 11.60% to N1.66 trillion from N1.49 trillion.

Cash and bank balances rose by 14.84% to N1.95 trillion from N1.70 trillion.

Other assets increased to N1.21 trillion from N403.87 billion.

In contrast, total loans and advances declined by 20.90% to N3.04 trillion from N3.84 trillion. This decline was concentrated in interbank lending rather than customer loans.

Loans and advances to banks declined by 70.79% to N428.08 billion from N1.47 trillion.

Loans and advances to customers increased by 9.87% to N2.61 trillion from N2.38 trillion.

On the funding side, total deposits and current accounts increased by 12.30% to N5.37 trillion from N4.78 trillion.

Customer deposits increased by 4.46% to N4.57 trillion, while deposits from banks rose to N802.70 billion from N409.67 billion.

The Group’s shareholders’ equity also strengthened, increasing by 27.26% to N1.43 trillion from N1.12 trillion.

The improvement was supported by higher retained earnings, which increased to N854.79 billion from N586.32 billion.

Market reaction

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc shares have appreciated by 60% year-to-date, rising from N100.00 at the beginning of 2026 to N160.00 as of Friday, October 23, 2026.