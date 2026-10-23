Trader or rookie? Habits that determine first-year success

Nigeria’s markets are full of young, first-time traders, and the difference between guesswork and actually trading lies in the decisions you make. Nigeria has become one of the most active retail trading markets in the world. With a young, mobile-first population of more than 220 million, it now sits among the top fifteen countries in […]

Nigeria’s markets are full of young, first-time traders, and the difference between guesswork and actually trading lies in the decisions you make.

Nigeria has become one of the most active retail trading markets in the world. With a young, mobile-first population of more than 220 million, it now sits among the top fifteen countries in the world for retail forex participation. Industry data also recorded a 34% jump in new retail accounts across sub-Saharan Africa in a single year.

Most of that energy comes from people in their twenties and thirties, who often discover trading through WhatsApp groups, Telegram channels and social feeds. After years of online schemes, many Nigerians are rightly wary of anyone promising fast, effortless profit, and that scepticism is a strength worth keeping.

Here is the harder question. It is not whether you can make money on a good day, but whether you will still be trading and improving a year from now.

The real difference is method, not luck

Two individuals can open identical accounts and trade the same pair, yet achieve very different results over a year. The difference is rarely luck; It is whether decisions are guided by a process or by impulse.

Informed trading rests on research, a plan and risk management. The opposite approach leans on emotion, hope, and the feeling that the next trade will fix the last one. It can look like trading from the outside, but in truth, much of the outcome is left to chance.

None of this means discipline removes risk. Even a well-planned trade can lose, and losses are a normal part of the process. Discipline improves your odds of still standing after a run of losses.

The behaviours that quietly change the game

Certain habits tend to pull new traders away from a calculated process and towards relying on chance. Most first-year traders will recognise at least one of them.

Trading without a plan and entering a position because an asset is trending or someone online calls it the next big thing. Chasing losses and raising your risk after a losing trade to win the money back quickly. Trading on FOMO – entering a trade primarily because others seem to be profiting – is a common pitfall. As Matthew Anthony, market analyst at FXTM, wisely puts it: “Trading is like catching a bus; if you miss one, another will always come by”. Overleveraging by taking on far more exposure than you could comfortably afford to lose. Ignoring risk management and focusing only on the possible profit and never the downside. Letting your emotions rule by allowing fear, greed or frustration to override your strategy. Mistaking one lucky win for skill by assuming a single profitable trade proves your method works.

Notice the common thread. Each of these mistakes involves the trader relying on their feelings instead of a logically calculated strategy, and feelings are expensive teachers in a live market.

What surviving the first year actually looks like

Surviving the first year is less glamorous than social media suggests and far more achievable. It starts with treating trading as a skill to be built, not a quick win to be chased. A simple, repeatable process does most of the heavy lifting.

Start with a plan that defines why you enter a trade, your objective, and the point where you will exit that trade.

Decide your maximum loss on a trade before you open it, and size the position so one loss cannot sink your account.

Use stop-losses and understand how leverage works, so a single move cannot erase weeks of progress.

Learn the instrument you are trading, and practise on a demo account before putting real money at risk.

Keep a simple record of your trades so you can honestly review what worked and what didn’t.

These habits are not thrilling, and that is the point. Consistency, not adrenaline, is what keeps traders in the market long enough to get good at it.

Expect losses, and ignore guarantees

It helps to set expectations honestly from day one. ​Most beginners lose money in their first months, usually because they skip the fundamentals, overtrade, and risk more than their account can absorb. Accepting the slow reality of the market early takes the shame out of it and turns each loss into a learning point.

Anyone promising guaranteed returns or fast, effortless profit is selling a fantasy, not a reliable strategy. ​Regulated brokers are required to state the reality of things, which is that a high proportion of retail accounts lose money. Financial literacy and self-discipline are the real entry requirements, not a big financial deposit.

The line between a trader and someone simply relying on luck has little to do with how much money is in the account. It comes down to the quality and consistency of the decisions behind it. Build that, and the first trading year becomes a solid foundation rather than a cautionary tale.

Before placing your next trade, take the time to understand the market, define your risk and build a plan. Explore FXTM’s educational resources to strengthen your trading knowledge and develop more informed trading habits.

Risk warning and disclosures

This article is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or a personal recommendation, and it does not solicit any trade. Trading involves risk of loss of capital. Trading Forex and CFDs is high risk and may not be suitable for all investors, and some instruments, including commodities and oil, are especially volatile.

A high proportion of retail investor accounts lose money when trading Online Forex and CFDs. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Full Terms and Conditions apply.

About FXTM

We built FXTM because we believed that access to global markets should not be limited to the few. As traders ourselves, we saw how the emerging web could bring opportunity to anyone who is ready to take on a little risk and put in the time to learn. We set out three rules to guide our mission to take opportunity to the world.

Trust. With the right licensing and regulation, those who chose to trade with us would be able to do so with full peace of mind. Client funds are held in segregated accounts, used only for client trading purposes. We promised to be transparent and honest. That meant no stealth fees and no secrets in our trading stats.

Access. Nothing should be out of reach. If Warren Buffett could trade it, you should be able to trade it. And since you can’t profit from what you don’t know, we offer access to a world-class, money-can’t-buy education for free.

Value. We agreed to work to keep the cost of trading as low as possible and to offer our services in a spirit of partnership, helping our customers to be profitable traders, not just profitable customers. After all, if you do well, we do well.

We still weigh everything we do against the ‘three mores’. More trust, more access, and more value. That’s what we mean when we say FXTM gives you more.

​​Exinity Limited (www.fxtm.com) is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of the Republic of Mauritius with an Investment Dealer License with license number C113012295, licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, with FSP No. 50320 and is a licensed Over the Counter Derivative Provider.