NGX market capitalisation soars past N160 trillion as equities close week on green

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) wrapped up the trading week on a resounding high note on Friday, October 23, 2026 as total market capitalisation rose above N160 trillion.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) wrapped up the trading week on a resounding high note on Friday, October 23, 2026 as total market capitalisation rose above N160 trillion.

Data from the NGX shows that the aggregate market capitalisation of listed equities closed at N160.52 trillion, reflecting a single-day appreciation of N1.47 trillion (+0.92%) compared to Thursday’s closing figure of N159.05 trillion.

Concurrently, the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) jumped by 2,265.33 basis points (+0.92%) on Friday to hit 247,222.27 points, the highest index level recorded throughout the five-day trading period.

Total market turnover across all equity boards saw 611,664,685 shares exchanged in 33,540 deals on Friday.

Market summary

All-Share Index (ASI): 247,222.27 points, up 0.92% from 244,956.94 points

Market cap: N160.52 trillion, up 0.92% from N159.048 trillion

Market value gained: N1.47 trillion

Trading volume: 611,664,685 shares, up 69.57% from 360.71 million shares

Total deals: 33,540 deals, up 6.97% from 31,355 deals

Top 5 gainers

Dangote Cement Plc (DANGCEM): Up 10.00% to N1,111.00, from N1,010.00

First Holdco Plc (FIRSTHOLDCO): Up 10.00% to N144.10, from N131.00

Guinea Insurance Plc (GUINEAINS): Up 9.41% to N0.93, from N0.85

Fidelity Bank Plc (FIDELITYBK): Up 9.09% to N24.00, from N22.00

FTN Cocoa Processors Plc (FTNCOCOA): Up 5.60% to N7.92, from N7.50

Top 5 Losers

Livestock Feeds Plc (LIVESTOCK): Down 9.79% to N17.05, from N18.90

Tripple Gee and Company Plc (TRIPPLEG): Down 8.74% to N2.82, from N3.09

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust (UPDCREIT): Down 8.14% to N17.50, from N19.05

HBM Nigeria Plc (HBMNG): Down 7.65% to N350.00, from N379.00

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc (NEIMETH): Down 6.58% to N7.10, from N7.60

Driving the numbers

Leading Friday’s rally was Dangote Cement Plc, which hit its maximum daily appreciation limit of 10.00% (+N101.00) to close at N1,111.00 per share, alongside First Holdco Plc, which also surged 10.00% (+N13.10) to N144.10 per share.

Because of their massive market valuations, gains in these heavyweights directly lifted the NGX Industrial Index from 10,269.22 to 10,646.68 points and boosted the NGX Premium Board Index to 31,175.31 points, serving as the main catalyst behind the single-day N1.47 trillion market expansion.

Investor appetite remained strong for commercial banks, as gains in counters like Fidelity Bank Plc (+9.09%) lifted the NGX Banking Index to 2,515.47 points. Conversely, profit-taking in energy firm Aradel Holdings Plc (-6.33%) pulled the NGX Oil & Gas Index down from 6,191.20 to 6,035.77 points, demonstrating that the overall week-end rally was specifically propelled by capital concentration in top industrial and banking stocks rather than broad cross-sector momentum.

Sectoral performance

Sectoral performance on the NGX was overwhelmingly bullish across key industrial and institutional boards, spearheaded by a strong late-week surge in heavy-industry and banking equities.

The NGX Industrial Index emerged as the week’s top performer, leaping from 10,269.22 points on Thursday to close Friday at 10,646.68 points, well above Monday’s opening level of 10,140.51 points.

Broad-based demand for tier-one equities also propelled the NGX Premium Board Index to a weekly peak of 31,175.31 points (up from 30,351.38 points on Thursday), while the NGX Banking Index rallied sharply to 2,515.47 points from Thursday’s low of 2,452.40 points.

Additionally, the NGX Pension Index rebounded to 12,804.21 points and the NGX Growth Index expanded steadily across the five-day period to finish at 26,899.14 points.

In contrast, selective profit-taking created noticeable headwinds for energy and main board counters. The NGX Oil & Gas Index recorded the session’s sharpest pullback, tumbling from 6,191.20 points on Thursday to close at 6,035.77 points.

Similarly, the NGX Main-Board Index slipped to 10,721.06 points on Friday from 10,752.60 points on Thursday, reflecting mixed sentiment among mid-cap equities.

While the NGX Consumer Goods Index managed a modest tick-up to 4,014.81 points and the NGX Insurance Index nudged up to 1,049.43 points on Friday, both sectors ended the week below their respective Monday opening figures of 4,030.50 points and 1,069.94 points. Meanwhile, fixed-income indicators remained stagnant, with the NGX Sovereign Bond Index holding flat at 661.50 points throughout the entire trading week.