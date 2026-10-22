Guinness’ 2026 dividends reach N16: Can cash generation keep pace?

The latest N7 dividend, declared on October 21 on release of its 9M 2026 unaudited results for the period ended September 2026, follows N2 for the first quarter and N7 at half-year.

Guinness Nigeria has lifted its 2026 interim dividend declarations to N16 per share, rewarding shareholders as stronger sales and lower financing costs drive an earnings recovery.

But the payments also raise a question: how much cash can the brewer comfortably distribute while funding its business and repaying lenders?

The latest N7 dividend, declared on October 21 on release of its 9M 2026 unaudited results for the period ended September 2026, follows N2 for the first quarter and N7 at half-year.

Together, the three declarations amount to N35.05 billion equivalent to 86% of its N40.69 billion profit after tax for the nine months ended September.

For an investor holding 1,000 shares and qualifying for all three distributions, that means N16,000 before withholding tax. The latest payment is scheduled for November 13.

The reward reflects a stronger business. However, Guinness ended September with just N1.40 billion in bank balances against N2.80 billion in overdrafts, leaving a negative cash position of N1.41 billion after overdrafts.

Higher profits support the dividend reward

Guinness’ larger dividend reward comes alongside a stronger earnings performance. Nine-month profit after tax increased 53.1% to N40.69 billion, providing the earnings against which its N35.05 billion in interim dividend declarations can be assessed.

The improvement came from both its brewing business and lower financing costs.

Revenue rose 20.4% to N403.33 billion, while operating profit increased 23.4% to N64.98 billion as operating expenses grew more slowly than sales.

Finance expenses also fell from N15.30 billion to N5.83 billion, leaving more of those operating earnings for shareholders.

These improvements explain the dividend reward. But with the declarations equivalent to about 86% of nine-month profit, the next question is how much cash remained after funding operations, investment and debt payments.

Where the cash went

Guinness generated N51.56 billion in cash from running its business. That was enough to cover N28.16 billion spent on equipment and other investments, leaving about N23.41 billion after other investing receipts.

But the company also paid N19.27 billion in dividends, N4.31 billion in interest and repaid N7.01 billion more in loans than it borrowed.

Those payments exceeded the money remaining after investment by N7.19 billion, eating into its cash reserves. By September, Guinness had N1.40 billion in the bank but owed N2.80 billion on overdrafts.

The business is generating cash, but several commitments are consuming it. To fund November’s additional N15.33 billion dividend comfortably, Guinness needs enough fresh cash from sales and customer payments while keeping its other bills covered.

More money sitting on shelves

Despite higher profits, cash generated from operations fell 16.8% to N51.56 billion from N62 billion a year earlier.

One reason was that more money went into stock. Inventories increased from N45.82 billion in December to N65.65 billion in September, absorbing N19.83 billion in cash. Finished goods more than doubled, from N7.16 billion to N17.50 billion.

Using average balances, Guinness held stock for about 60 days and collected customer payments in another 22 days, while taking roughly 80 days to pay suppliers.

This left an estimated cash conversion cycle of just 2.5 days, suggesting supplier credit financed most of its operating cycle.

However, the calculation uses average balances, while Guinness ended September holding considerably more stock than it had at the start of the year.

The additional stock could help meet year-end demand, but until it is sold and customers pay, the money remains tied up in the business.

Can cash sustain the dividend?

The latest N15.33 billion declared dividend is almost 11 times Guinness’ N1.40 billion September bank balance.

With payment scheduled for November 13, the company needs sufficient subsequent cash collections or financing to fund it while meeting other obligations.

The nine-month cash flow shows how little room remained. Operations generated N51.56 billion, but equipment spending and interest payments absorbed N32.47 billion, leaving N19.09 billion. Earlier dividend payments of N19.27 billion exhausted that amount even before N7.01 billion in net loan repayments.

Retained earnings provide accounting support, but a little additional cushion. The new dividend would reduce September’s N15.76 billion retained balance to approximately N426 million, before subsequent profits or adjustments.

Across the three declarations, Guinness has committed N35.05 billion to shareholders, equivalent to 86% of nine-month profit. That is a substantial distribution for a business whose current liabilities exceeded current assets by N60.38 billion.

However, Guinness’ earlier payments provide some reassurance. The brewer paid N19.27 billion in dividends during the nine months, supported by N51.56 billion in operating cash generation. It could similarly fund November’s N15.33 billion declared dividend from subsequent trading and collections.

However, earlier dividends, investment spending and debt payments collectively depleted its cash cushion, leaving overdrafts above bank balances in September.

Repeating the payment is therefore possible, but the stronger test is whether it can do so while meeting its bills, funding investment and reducing debt without increasing reliance on borrowing.

The balance shareholders should watch

Guinness has demonstrated its ability to generate cash. Operations produced N51.56 billion during the nine months, exceeding reported profit and covering N28.16 billion in equipment spending. Stronger third-quarter sales also provide a basis for further collections.

However, cash generation needs to keep pace with growth. Inventories absorbed N19.83 billion, while customer and other receivables also tied up additional funds.

Selling more products will help, but Guinness must collect the proceeds promptly and control stock levels to make that growth available as cash.

Debt reduction offers another route to improvement. Loans and borrowings fell 13% to N38.21 billion, helping reduce financing expenses. Further repayments could support future earnings, although they compete with dividends and investment for cash today.

That balance matters because shareholders are paying a substantial premium to the company’s net assets.

At the N423 share price used in this analysis, Guinness trades at 16.7 times trailing earnings and 14.4 times book value.

The N16 in interim dividend declarations represents a gross yield of about 3.8%.

Those valuations place importance on continued earnings growth alongside dividend income.

Guinness needs to turn stronger sales into cash that can fund productive investment, reduce interest-bearing debt, and support future distributions.

With current liabilities exceeding current assets by N60.38 billion, there is limited room for cash to remain tied up unnecessarily.

The stronger investment case would be rising profits accompanied by improving cash generation and a rebuilt cash cushion.

That would give Guinness greater capacity to reward shareholders while funding the growth needed to support the price they are paying.