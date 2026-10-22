Alert Group wins Fastest-Growing Financial Services Group of the Year at 2026 BAFI Awards

Alert Group has been named Fastest-Growing Financial Services Group of the Year at the 2026 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, recognising its business expansion, financial performance and contributions to improving access to financial services in Nigeria. The award was presented at the 14th edition of the BAFI Awards, held recently at the […]

Alert Group has been named Fastest-Growing Financial Services Group of the Year at the 2026 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, recognising its business expansion, financial performance and contributions to improving access to financial services in Nigeria.

The award was presented at the 14th edition of the BAFI Awards, held recently at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. The annual awards, organised by BusinessDay Media Limited, celebrate financial institutions demonstrating excellence, innovation and leadership across Nigeria’s financial services industry.

The recognition follows a period of significant growth for Alert Group, driven by the expansion of its lending operations, increased deposit mobilisation and a strategy focused on providing financial and green energy solutions to individuals and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Commenting on the recognition, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Alert Group, Dr Kazeem Olanrewaju, expressed appreciation to BusinessDay Media Limited, describing the award as an encouragement to deepen the Group’s commitment to financial inclusion and sustainable growth.

“We are honoured to receive this recognition from BusinessDay. This award reflects the dedication of our people, the confidence of our customers and the deliberate efforts we have made to build a financial services group that responds to the needs of individuals and businesses.

“Our focus has always been on expanding access to finance, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses that play an important role in Nigeria’s economy. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to strengthening our operations, developing relevant financial solutions and creating opportunities for more Nigerians to access the funding and services they need,” he said.

Alert Group operates through four subsidiaries: Alert Microfinance Bank Limited, Auto Bucks Lenders Limited, Bucksfield Asset Management and Greenbucks Limited. Together, the businesses provide services spanning microfinance banking, SME lending, investment and asset management, and clean energy financing.

The Group’s expansion has also been supported by Alert Microfinance Bank’s acquisition of a national microfinance banking licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2026, providing a platform to extend its services to more communities across the country.

According to the Group Chief Operating Officer of Alert Group, Hachem Bdeir, “this recognition is particularly meaningful because our growth is built on the trust and confidence of the customers and businesses we serve. For us, being the fastest-growing financial services group goes beyond expanding our operations. It is about building a brand that people can trust, making financial services more accessible and consistently delivering on our promises to customers.”

Also speaking on the recognition, the Chief Executive Officer of Alert Microfinance Bank, Saheed Raji, said the recognition reflects the Group’s commitment to expanding financial access while building a sustainable financial institution.

“Receiving this award is a reflection of the progress we have made in bringing financial services closer to individuals and businesses that need them. At Alert Microfinance Bank, we understand the important role access to finance plays in helping entrepreneurs sustain their operations, pursue opportunities and grow their businesses.

Alert Group today operates in more than 20 states of the federation, with over 45 branches across Nigeria, supporting MSMEs and individuals with accessible financial solutions. This physical reach, which brings the Group’s services closer to the communities and businesses it serves, now sits alongside a growing suite of digital channels, including the Alert Mobile app, the Goldbucks savings app, Alert Business Banking, POS and the Alert Debit Card.

The BAFI recognition underscores Alert Group’s growth in Nigeria’s financial services industry and its commitment to expanding financial access, supporting enterprise development and contributing to the country’s broader economic growth.