Shelter Afrique Development Bank and Vista Group Holding Sign MoU to Scale Affordable Housing Finance in West Africa

Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) and Vista Group Holding SA (VGH SA) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings. The partnership aims to channel more long-term capital into affordable housing across West Africa.

Under the MoU, the two institutions will explore cooperation in housing finance, risk sharing and technical assistance. The partnership combines ShafDB’s long-term capital and housing expertise with Vista’s banking network, to support developers and widen access to affordable homes.

Thierno-Habib Hann, Managing Director of Shelter Afrique Development Bank, said: “Our partnership with Vista Group connects Shelter Afrique Development Bank’s long-term capital with a banking network that spans across Africa. Together, we can finance more developers, put more households in homes, and create jobs across the housing value chain in every market we serve.”

Yao Kouassi, Group Managing Director of Vista Group Holding SA, said: “This partnership with Shelter Afrique Development Bank strengthens our ability to bring long-term, affordable housing finance to the communities we serve across our markets. We look forward to turning this shared ambition into homes.”

The partnership supports ShafDB’s mandate to provide finance, advisory and research solutions that address the housing crisis through public and private partnerships. It also supports VGH SA’s push into the affordable housing market.

About Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB)

Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) is a pan-African multilateral development bank (MDB) specializing in the promotion and financing of sustainable housing, urban development and related infrastructure.

Website: www.shelterafrique.org

About Vista Group Holding SA (VGH SA)

Vista Group Holding is a financial services’ holding company with the objective of building a world-class pan-African financial institution that contributes to economic growth and financial inclusion in Africa.

Vista has entered into strategic partnerships with various global financial institutions to drive its growth strategy by focusing on MSME banking (including, leasing, factoring, mesofinance, women’s banking, etc.), trade and supply chain finance, corporate banking and bancassurance. Through these partnerships, Vista also aims to increase profitability while reducing operating costs and mitigating risk. Vista Group is focused on maximising opportunities in its respective markets to become the financial institution of choice through innovative banking and insurance products.

Website: www.vistabankgroup.com

Media contacts

Shelter Afrique Development Bank

Aby Agina

[email protected]

Vista Bank Group:

Laetitia Camara

[email protected]