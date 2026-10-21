Meet 7 diaspora Nigerians appointed to top global roles in 2026

Nigerian professionals are increasingly taking up leadership positions in some of the world's most influential multinational companies, academic institutions, healthcare organisations and international development bodies, strengthening the country's representation in global decision-making.

Nigerian professionals are increasingly taking up leadership positions in some of the world’s most influential multinational companies, academic institutions, healthcare organisations and international development bodies, strengthening the country’s representation in global decision-making.

In 2026, several Nigerians have secured senior appointments across sectors ranging from corporate strategy and finance to medicine.

These appointments span major global organisations, including McDonald’s, the Canadian Medical Association, the Union for International Cancer Control and the British Academy of Management, with responsibilities covering corporate growth, institutional governance, research, healthcare policy and international cooperation.

Beyond the prestige of these positions, the appointments highlight the contributions of Nigerian professionals to industries and institutions shaping economic development, healthcare delivery and global policy.

Nairametrics profiles seven Nigerians appointed to prominent leadership positions in global companies and institutions in 2026, examining their professional backgrounds, career achievements and the responsibilities associated with their new roles

Ugwechi Amadi — Chief Strategy Officer, McDonald’s

Nigerian-born executive Ugwechi Amadi was appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of McDonald’s in July 2026, joining the American multinational restaurant chain after holding senior leadership positions across sports, retail and management consulting.

Her appointment was publicly reported on July 15, 2026, following an announcement by McDonald’s Chief Financial Officer, Ian Borden.

Before joining McDonald’s, Amadi served as Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Strategy and Development at LIV Golf, where she oversaw strategic planning and business development.

She previously worked at Nike as Vice President of Global Operations Strategy, contributing to initiatives involving technology, supply chain management and organisational transformation.

Earlier in her career, she worked at Boston Consulting Group, advising multinational companies on corporate strategy and business performance.

Amadi holds a bachelor’s degree in Brain and Cognitive Sciences from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a doctorate in Clinical Neuroscience from the University of Oxford.

Professor Ibrahim Abubakar — CEO, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations

Nigerian-born epidemiologist Professor Ibrahim Abubakar was appointed Chief Executive Officer-designate of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) in August 2026, following an international recruitment process.

The appointment was announced on August 14, 2026, with Abubakar scheduled to join the organisation in March 2027 and formally assume leadership in April 2027.

He will succeed Richard Hatchett, who has led CEPI since its establishment in 2017.

Abubakar currently serves as Vice-Provost for Health and Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at University College London (UCL).

He previously directed UCL’s Institute for Global Health, where he contributed to research and policy development covering infectious diseases, migration health and public health systems.

His academic career includes extensive work on tuberculosis, epidemiology and global disease prevention.

CEPI is an international partnership that finances and coordinates vaccine development against emerging infectious diseases and potential pandemic threats.

His appointment positions him to oversee international vaccine research partnerships and pandemic preparedness initiatives.

Ibironke Odumosu-Ayanu — Dean, University of Saskatchewan College of Law

Nigerian-born legal scholar Ibironke Odumosu-Ayanu was appointed Dean of the University of Saskatchewan College of Law in Canada, effective October 1, 2026.

Her appointment was announced on September 1, 2026, for a five-year tenure, succeeding Professor Martin Phillipson, who completed two consecutive terms.

Born and raised in Lagos, Odumosu-Ayanu obtained her law degree from the University of Lagos before relocating to Canada for postgraduate education.

She holds a Master of Laws from the University of Calgary and a doctorate from the University of British Columbia.

She joined the University of Saskatchewan in 2008 and previously served as Professor and Associate Dean of Research and Graduate Studies.

Her academic research focuses on international investment law, business and human rights, natural resource governance and community development.

She has also received recognition for teaching and academic mentorship.

Her appointment places her in charge of academic leadership, research development and institutional strategy at the Canadian law school.

Bolu Ogunyemi — President, Canadian Medical Association

Nigerian-born physician Dr Bolu Ogunyemi assumed office as President of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) on May 29, 2026, becoming the first Black person to lead the organisation.

His inauguration took place during the association’s annual general meeting, marking a milestone for Black representation within Canada’s medical profession.

Ogunyemi is a dermatologist based in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, with experience spanning clinical medicine, medical education and healthcare advocacy.

The Canadian Medical Association is a national professional organisation representing physicians and advocating improvements in healthcare delivery.

As president, Ogunyemi’s priorities include strengthening access to primary healthcare, reducing administrative burdens on physicians and supporting innovations that improve patient outcomes.

He has also emphasised the importance of building healthcare systems that reflect Canada’s diverse population.

His appointment places him in a prominent national leadership position, contributing to discussions on healthcare policy, physician welfare and the future of medical practice across Canada.

Salamat Ahuoiza Aliu-Ibrahim — Medical Director, US Children’s Hospital

Nigerian physician Dr Salamat Ahuoiza Aliu-Ibrahim was reported appointed Medical Director of a children’s hospital in the United States in August 2026, marking another milestone in her international medical career.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) publicly congratulated her on August 6, 2026, recognising her professional achievement.

Aliu-Ibrahim is widely recognised as Nigeria’s first indigenous female neurosurgeon, having built a career spanning specialist medical training, neurosurgery and paediatric healthcare.

She studied medicine at the University of Ilorin and completed neurosurgical residency training at the National Hospital in Abuja.

She subsequently undertook a paediatric neurosurgery fellowship at Boston Children’s Hospital, affiliated with Harvard Medical School, and paediatric residency training at the University of Texas Medical Branch.

Her professional experience also includes clinical work at Freeman Children’s Clinic in Missouri.

However, the specific hospital associated with her reported medical director appointment has not been independently established and requires confirmation before publication.

Professor Christian Harrison — Chair-designate, British Academy of Management

Nigerian-born academic Professor Christian Harrison was elected Chair-designate of the British Academy of Management (BAM) in 2026, becoming the first Black person selected to lead the professional association.

His appointment was confirmed in October 2026, with his tenure scheduled to begin in January 2027.

Harrison is Professor of Leadership and Enterprise at the University of Greater Manchester in the United Kingdom, where he also directs the Centre for Leadership and Empowerment.

He currently serves as Co-Vice Chair for Communities at the British Academy of Management.

His research focuses on leadership, entrepreneurship, organisational development and management practices.

He has authored several academic publications, including Leadership Theory and Research: A Critical Approach to New and Existing Paradigms.

Beyond his university responsibilities, Harrison is involved in international academic collaborations, research supervision and professional development initiatives.

Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu — President, Union for International Cancer Control (UICC)

Nigerian paediatrician and cancer advocate Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu assumed the presidency of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), a Geneva-based international organisation dedicated to reducing the global cancer burden and improving access to cancer care.

Shinkafi-Bagudu is the founder of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, a Nigerian nonprofit organisation focused on cancer awareness, screening, prevention and support for patients.

She previously served as First Lady of Kebbi State from 2015 to 2023, during which she championed healthcare interventions, particularly cancer prevention and treatment for women and children.

Her work has involved partnerships with international health organisations, policymakers and advocacy groups to improve cancer care in underserved communities.

As UICC President, she leads the organisation’s board in advancing international collaboration, equitable access to cancer treatment and stronger cancer-control policies.