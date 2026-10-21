Africa is building the technology. But who owns the customer?

Africa has spent the past decade proving that it can build technology that matters.

From payments and financial infrastructure to logistics, enterprise software and emerging applications of artificial intelligence, African companies have developed products that address real constraints and, in some cases, compete well beyond their home markets.

Yet the next phase of the continent’s technology economy will be shaped by a less celebrated question: who owns the relationship with the customer?

I do not mean ownership in the narrow sense of holding customer data or operating a consumer-facing app. I mean something more consequential: who influences the buying decision, who makes a product easy to adopt, who earns the customer’s trust, and who has enough commercial leverage to retain a fair share of the value being created?

A company can build the infrastructure behind a transaction while another business owns the merchant relationship. It can provide excellent software through a major platform yet have little influence over pricing or how customers discover it.

It can report impressive usage while relying on a single intermediary for most of its revenue. None of these models is inherently flawed. But they expose the difference between creating technological value and building a durable position from which to capture it.

That difference is why I believe distribution will be one of Africa’s defining technology advantages over the next decade. Not distribution as a synonym for selling harder, but as the architecture of market access: customer relationships, trusted channels, integrations, partnerships, procurement pathways and the economics that make growth repeatable.

Nigeria’s financial technology market offers a useful illustration. Digital payment infrastructure has been indispensable, but the spread of agent networks and merchant-facing services also shows the importance of meeting customers where they already transact. A payment capability may be technically sound; the real commercial breakthrough often comes when it becomes part of a familiar, dependable workflow for a trader, retailer or small business.

Moniepoint’s development from payments infrastructure into a broader business-focused financial services proposition is instructive for this reason. The strategic significance is not simply the number of products a company offers. It is the depth of its understanding of merchants, the frequency of its interactions with them and its ability to respond to adjacent needs. Distribution, in this context, becomes a source of insight as well as revenue.

But there is a danger in turning that observation into the simplistic instruction that every startup must own its customers directly. Some of the most valuable technology businesses will remain infrastructure providers.

Others will succeed precisely because they are embedded inside platforms or institutions with larger customer bases. The question is not whether distribution is direct or indirect. It is whether the company understands the trade-offs of its chosen model and has enough negotiating power to sustain it.

Consider a software startup offered access to thousands of businesses through a bank, telecommunications operator or established enterprise platform. The opportunity may be transformative: lower acquisition costs, faster credibility and an immediate route into a market that would otherwise take years to develop. Yet the same agreement might restrict direct communication with customers, place limits on pricing or allow the partner to change commercial terms unilaterally.

The startup may gain reach while surrendering leverage. Its revenue can grow even as its strategic independence weakens.

This is why I am less interested in partnership announcements than in partnership economics. Who owns the relationship? What happens when the agreement is renegotiated? Can the startup measure customer retention and profitability after revenue sharing, support and integration costs? Is it building capabilities it can carry into another channel, or is its entire growth story dependent on access it does not control?

These are boardroom questions, not merely business-development questions. And they deserve the same attention founders give to product roadmaps and fundraising.

The stakes are rising as artificial intelligence makes some forms of software creation faster and less expensive. Technical excellence will remain essential, particularly in complex and regulated sectors.

But where features become easier to reproduce, the advantage may shift towards businesses that understand a specific customer deeply, have earned institutional trust and are embedded in how work gets done. A feature can be copied. A dependable distribution network and years of customer confidence are much harder to replicate.

The implications for investors are equally significant. User growth, transaction volumes and entry into new countries can signal momentum, but they are not interchangeable with business quality. A company can process enormous value and retain only a small margin. It can add customers rapidly while paying too much to acquire them. It can operate across several markets without establishing a defensible position in any.

I would want to know what sits underneath the growth: the cost of acquiring a customer, the value of retaining one, the concentration of revenue across partners, the resilience of pricing, and the extent to which a business can keep serving its market if one channel disappears. Those answers tell us more about endurance than a map filled with expansion flags.

This matters especially because Africa is not a single market waiting for a single playbook. A model that works in Lagos may encounter very different buying behaviours, regulations and institutional relationships in Nairobi, Accra or Johannesburg.

Even within one country, selling to a bank, a small retailer and a public agency requires different commercial capabilities. Expansion should therefore follow evidence of repeatable demand, not the prestige of geographic presence.

The same discipline is necessary for African companies looking beyond the continent. A product may be technically competitive in London, Amsterdam or New York and still struggle to secure enterprise contracts.

Procurement, security assurance, implementation support, contractual risk and established buyer relationships all shape the decision. Global readiness is not just the ability to deliver software internationally; it is the ability to win trust and serve customers consistently in a different commercial environment.

That is where carefully designed channel partnerships, integrations and industry alliances can be decisive. But international market access should not mean permanently accepting the weakest position in the value chain. African firms should aim to become valued partners with clear commercial rights, not invisible suppliers whose innovation creates disproportionate advantage for someone else.

There is a broader ecosystem responsibility here. Accelerators should teach enterprise selling, pricing, partner negotiation and customer success with the same seriousness they teach pitching. Investors should scrutinise channel concentration and revenue quality alongside growth.

Established African businesses should create procurement and partnership pathways that give capable younger companies a realistic chance to compete. Policymakers should recognise that interoperability, predictable regulation and cross-border trade conditions are also forms of commercial infrastructure.

None of this diminishes innovation. Distribution cannot rescue a product that does not solve a meaningful problem, and commercial power without customer value rarely lasts. The point is that innovation and distribution must be designed together. Founders should know not only what they are building, but how customers will discover it, why they will trust it, what it will cost to serve them and where bargaining power will sit once the business grows.

Africa does not need to stop celebrating the companies that build remarkable technology. It needs to become just as curious about the companies that turn that technology into lasting economic influence.

The next generation of African technology leaders may not be defined by the largest funding rounds or the loudest product launches. They may be the businesses that become indispensable to their customers, negotiate from positions of strength and retain enough of the value they create to keep innovating.

We have proved that we can build the technology. The harder, more consequential task is building the commercial power to ensure that African businesses benefit from it.

About the author

Barbara Anthony-Okafor is an international technology and commercial growth leader, angel investor and startup advisor whose work spans strategic partnerships, go-to-market strategy, revenue development and cross-border expansion. She brings experience across global technology markets and African entrepreneurship to questions of sustainable growth, commercial competitiveness and market access.