Nigerian stocks retreat from record highs, watch out for these price levels

Nigerian equities have recently come under pressure, retreating from the year’s all-time high of approximately 254,067 points.

Nigerian equities have recently come under pressure, retreating from the year’s all-time high of approximately 254,067 points.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) traded at 245,278 points, reflecting a short-term bearish pullback.

However, the market remained on a bullish trajectory, with a year-to-date gain of 59.04%.

Institutional funds and retail investors-both domestic investor groups have been unwinding in positions despite attractive buying opportunities in sectors such as Tier-1 banks, telecommunications, and cement.

Some portfolio managers are reallocating cash to liquid assets or seeking favorable entry points at lower levels following rapid price appreciation earlier in the year.

The Central Bank’s recapitalization exercise prompted several Nigerian banks to launch public offers and rights issues, which have absorbed some market liquidity. Consequently, some investors have sold equities in the secondary market to participate in discounted primary-market offerings.

“Hot money,” or foreign institutional capital, has exited some Nigerian stocks and other emerging markets in response to global economic trends and changes in interest-rate policies.

Institutional and retail investors have begun taking profits broadly after several months of strong gains pushed the NGX ASI to historic highs.

Market breadth has been weighed down by financials, particularly banks, and consumer staples, with declining stocks substantially outnumbering advancing stocks in recent sessions.

Technical action

Near-term support range: 242,500–244,000 points. This range represents immediate downside support. Trading above this range suggests that the short-term pullback remains limited, with the psychological 240,000-point level serving as the next downside reference.

Key demand zone: 235,000–238,000 points. This range aligns with the 50-day moving average on the daily chart and with levels from which the market previously broke out.

Many institutional buyers may re-enter this zone, viewing retracements during a bull-market rally as potential buying opportunities.

Major structural support: 224,000–225,000 points. This range coincides with or lies near the 200-day moving average and major Fibonacci retracement levels, representing a 38.2%–50% retracement of the significant year-to-date bull market. A break below 224,000 points indicated a shift from a bullish medium-term trend to a neutral or bearish tone.

Market action points to a constructive outlook

Longer-term data indicate that the market remains structurally bullish, trading well above the 200-day moving average and supported by a multi-year market rebalancing trend.

Daily momentum indicators have moderated or edged lower from overbought levels, with the daily RSI for large-cap stocks near 55–65.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s high policy rate, with the Monetary Policy Rate at 23.00%, is intended to curb inflation, which is around 14.6% or lower. Elevated interest rates provide competing yields on fixed-income instruments, including Treasury bills and bonds, and have encouraged more cautious adjustments to equity portfolios.

Currency stability and increased local refining and energy capacity including the ongoing Dangote Refinery project and domestic crude-oil allocations are further supporting full-year profit estimates for energy, materials, and industrial blue-chip companies.

Seplat and other logistics companies, such as NAHCO, are benefiting substantial cash flows amid buoyant crude prices, with Bonny Light above $120, and the domestic supply regime.

Input-cost inflation continues to create pressure for large-cap companies such as Dangote Sugar, NASCON, and Nestlé Nigeria. However, pricing measures and improved cost efficiency are helping to support their bottom lines.