Why Aradel may still have room after doubling investors’ money in 2026

Aradel Holdings has more than doubled investors’ money this year, but anyone who bought at its April peak has experienced a different story.

Aradel Holdings has more than doubled investors’ money this year, but anyone who bought at its April peak has experienced a different story.

The stock closed October 16 at N1,499.90, up 123.87% from N670 at the end of 2025.

An investment of N100,000 at that starting price would now be worth N223,866 before dividends and transaction costs.

Yet the same stock remains 25.89% below its N2,024 April peak. For investors considering buying now, that raises a reasonable question: has the opportunity passed, or has the pullback created another opening?

There are reasons to consider the second possibility. Aradel now operates a much larger business, generates substantially more cash and retains support from several brokers.

However, its earnings need careful interpretation, while recent trading volumes suggest the price recovery still needs stronger backing.

A bigger business is beginning to show its scale

Aradel’s expansion helps explain why investors have been willing to pay more for its shares.

The company completed its additional investment in ND Western on December 31, 2025, bringing its effective interest in Renaissance to 53.3%.

The acquired businesses entered its year-end balance sheet, but their full consolidated operating contribution began in 2026.

Chief Executive Officer Adegbite Falade explained the timing in Aradel’s FY 2025 results announcement: “Their full earnings contribution will be reflected in the Group’s consolidated financial results from 2026 onwards.”

The difference is visible in the half-year results. As Nairametrics reported in its review of Aradel’s H1 performance, the enlarged group recorded a sharp increase in revenue and pre-tax profit

Revenue reached N2.49 trillion, compared with N368.08 billion a year earlier, while operating profit rose to N1.06 trillion from N118.62 billion.

These increases partly reflect the inclusion of businesses previously outside the consolidated revenue figures. They should therefore not be interpreted as growth from the same operations alone.

Nevertheless, Aradel has acquired a larger platform from which to generate future earnings.

The investor question is how effectively it can turn that scale into profit belonging to its shareholders.

Cash generation provides a stronger argument

One of the more encouraging figures is the N975.61 billion generated from operations after tax payments in H1 2026.

Aradel spent N298.95 billion on property, plant and equipment, leaving N676.66 billion before other investing movements and financing payments.

That matters because expansion requires cash. A company that can fund investment while meeting financing obligations has more flexibility than one relying continuously on fresh borrowing.

During the period, Aradel also repaid N253.79 billion in borrowings and paid N145.52 billion in interest, while its closing cash balance increased to N1.72 trillion.

However, cash flow received support from increased payables, alongside a substantial rise in receivables.

Investors should watch whether cash generation remains strong as these balances are settled.

The valuation looks attractive, with an important qualification

At N1,499.90 and trailing 12-month earnings per share of N175.72, Aradel trades at about 8.54 times reported earnings.

Put simply, investors are paying roughly N8.54 for every N1 of earnings recorded over that period.

However, the earnings include exceptional gains. Nairametrics’ report on Aradel’s audited 2025 results provides the background to a year in which acquisitions significantly changed its financial position.

The results recorded N217.10 billion from bargain-purchase accounting and N393.19 billion from currency translation associated with the acquisitions. These were non-recurring gains rather than ordinary income from selling oil and gas.

The reported P/E therefore makes Aradel look cheaper than a valuation based solely on repeatable earnings might suggest.

Its H1 2026 earnings underline that distinction. Profit attributable to Aradel shareholders rose just 6.3% to N153.66 billion, despite the sharp expansion in revenue.

Financing costs and taxes absorbed much of the operating improvement.

Brokers still see room, but disagree on how much

Aradel retained four positive recommendations in Nairametrics’ September and October broker reviews.

In the September stock-buy recommendations review, Blue Marina, Arthur Steven, First Securities and Futureview provided targets ranging from N1,977.92 to N4,136.

Their average was N2,589.32, although the much higher Arthur Steven estimate lifted that figure. The median target was N2,121.68.

The October consensus Buy review showed a slightly lower average target of N2,557.09. The published potential upside increased mainly because the reference share price had fallen to N1,377 not because brokers had collectively raised their valuation.

Following the rebound to N1,499.90, that October average still implies 70.5% potential appreciation. These targets support the possibility of further gains, but their wide range shows considerable disagreement over what Aradel is worth.

The rebound needs stronger participation

Aradel’s price journey has been uneven.

It climbed 202.09% between the end of 2025 and April, then fell almost 30% between April and June. Monthly closing prices subsequently clustered around N1,415–N1,530 through September.

The latest week brought an 8.93% recovery from N1,377 to N1,499.90. However, average daily volume was 1.21 million shares, about 41% below its three-month average of 2.06 million.

The recovery is encouraging, but it has not yet attracted unusually strong trading participation. A sustained move above N1,530, accompanied by higher volume, would strengthen the technical case.

Share availability is less concerning. Aradel disclosed a 75.78% free float at June 2026, comfortably meeting NGX Main Board requirements. Petrolin Ocean held 12.26%, Fola Adeola 5.52% and Badagry Creek 5.33%; none held a majority individually.

Still, available shares do not guarantee immediate buyers or sellers at every price. Large investors must consider actual trading depth.

What could unlock the next move?

The forthcoming Q3 results offer an opportunity to assess whether the enlarged business is delivering stronger shareholder earnings.

A possible interim dividend is another watchpoint. Aradel declared N10 per share alongside its nine-month results in October 2025.

Its subsequent N23 final dividend brought total FY2025 distributions to N33 per share.

Another interim declaration remains a possibility rather than a commitment. At the current reference price, last year’s N33 represents a modest dividend yield of 2.20%

More insight

Aradel may still have room because its enlarged operations give it an opportunity to grow earnings beyond the gains already reflected in its share price.

Strong cash generation provides resources to invest in production and reduce debt, potentially leaving more income for shareholders.

But the opportunity depends on execution. Higher production, fewer shutdowns, and better cost control could help turn the acquired assets into stronger earnings per share.

Higher global crude prices would provide additional support, although management cannot control that advantage.

Brokers’ continued positive recommendations reinforce the possibility of further appreciation.

However, the low reported P/E partly reflects one-off acquisition gains, while the latest rebound lacked strong trading volumes.

For investors buying now, the case is that Aradel can earn more sustainably from its bigger business.

Evidence of that improvement in the next results would give the stock a firmer basis for further gains after more than doubling this year.