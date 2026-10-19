Turning Global Payments into Economic Growth in Africa: The Role of Cross-Border Payment Infrastructure

The global payments industry is at a critical turning point. As international trade expands and African businesses increasingly operate across borders, carrying out seamless digital payment transactions have become essential to economic growth. Yet, cross-border payments remain burdened by high transaction costs, fragmented payment systems, foreign exchange challenges, regulatory complexities, and settlement delays.

These inefficiencies affect businesses and consumers alike. For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly in emerging markets such as Africa, they can limit access to international opportunities. Delayed payments disrupt cash flow, excessive fees reduce profit margins, and uncertainty complicates supplier management and expansion planning.

These challenges are especially relevant to professionals involved in cross-border trade and financial decision-making, including importers, procurement heads, treasury teams, and chief financial officers (CFOs) in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, logistics, aviation, and energy services.

Addressing these challenges requires a robust digital payment infrastructure that makes cross-border transactions more affordable, secure, and reliable. Efficient payment systems, transparent FX pricing, and predictable settlement timelines are essential to helping businesses manage costs and access international opportunities.

According to McKinsey & Company’s Global Payments Report 2025, the global payments industry generated approximately $2.5 trillion in revenue in 2024, with $2.0 quadrillion in payment flows and 3.6 trillion transactions worldwide. Yet, the cost of moving money remains disproportionately high in Africa.

The World Bank’s Remittance Prices Worldwide report for September 2025 also found that sending $200 to Sub-Saharan Africa cost an average of 8.46% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with the global average of 6.36%. This disparity highlights a critical gap, while global payments have achieved remarkable scale, the infrastructure connecting African markets still needs to become more efficient and affordable.

Beyond these fees, the true cost of cross-border payments can also include hidden FX spreads, settlement delays, and working capital tied up in transit, further burdening businesses.

Equally important, security, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance must remain central to the payment experience. The objective is to make international transactions faster, safer, and more predictable without compromising trust.

At the Money20/20 middle-east conference in 2026, which I attended recently, one of the key discussions centered on the need for Africa to develop and strengthen its own payment infrastructure, designed around the continent’s unique cross-border realities.

Differences in currencies, regulatory frameworks, local payment methods, and trade patterns underscore the importance of solutions that reflect the markets they serve. Africa needs locally relevant payment rails that connect seamlessly with one another and with global networks. Such infrastructure can help reduce transaction costs, facilitate intra-African trade, and enable African businesses to compete more effectively internationally.

I have always maintained that achieving this requires not only technology, but also sustainable infrastructure economics and the institutional trust needed to support adoption.

The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) illustrate this challenge. Built to enable direct local-currency settlement, foreign correspondent routing remains the default years after its launch because some central banks feared regulatory encroachment and operators had to re-architect their compliance frameworks.

Addressing these barriers is essential to realizing PAPSS’s potential to facilitate intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). This requires clear governance, agreed settlement rules, and confidence among participating institutions.

This is why, Rabafast is committed to shaping the future of cross-border payments in Africa and addressing these challenges through compliance-first cross-border settlement infrastructure designed to make international payments more affordable, efficient, and predictable. Its multi-rail infrastructure connects bank wire networks, local payment schemes, and a USDC- and USDT-powered digital currency settlement layer, selecting the optimal route for each corridor based on cost, speed, and compliance requirements.

By combining these payment rails, Rabafast aims to reduce cross-border settlement costs by up to 80%, with digital currency-powered settlement capabilities and seamless conversion into fiat currencies. This approach gives businesses greater flexibility in how they move money across borders without relying on a single payment network.

Beyond collections and settlement, Rabafast offers additional capabilities that address some of the most persistent challenges businesses face when operating internationally. Its global payout infrastructure enables same-day payments to beneficiaries across Europe, the United States, Asia, and the Middle East through optimised settlement corridors originating in Nigeria, while its multi-currency business accounts allow companies to receive, hold, and manage international payments through accounts in their business name.

Additionally, Rabafast’s FX solution provides access to institutional liquidity and locked-in rates, helping businesses secure reliable currency supply and reduce pricing uncertainty when planning international payments. Together, these capabilities can help importers, procurement heads, treasury teams, chief financial officers and other stakeholders across various sectors manage cash flow more effectively, meet supplier obligations with greater confidence, and reduce operational disruption associated with delayed settlements and unpredictable foreign exchange costs.

Ultimately, efficient cross-border payment solutions are essential to Africa’s economic growth. By developing affordable, secure, and interoperable payment solutions tailored to its markets, Africa can strengthen trade, improve global competitiveness, and unlock new business opportunities. Rabafast is committed to supporting this transformation by helping build a more connected financial ecosystem.

About Rabafast

Rabafast is a regulated cross-border payment and treasury infrastructure built for businesses that move money across multiple markets, currencies, and time zones. With dual registration under FINTRAC and the Bank of Canada, Rabafast delivers speed, trust, and resilience to businesses that cannot afford payment friction.

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