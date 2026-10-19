Sustainable Investing and Long-Term Wealth Creation in Nigeria

In Nigeria’s investment landscape, inflation, currency volatility, and shifting market conditions have often encouraged a short-term approach to capital allocation. Yet durable wealth is not built by reacting to every cycle. It is created by identifying the assets, sectors, and business models that can generate resilient value over time. That is the central idea behind […]

In Nigeria’s investment landscape, inflation, currency volatility, and shifting market conditions have often encouraged a short-term approach to capital allocation. Yet durable wealth is not built by reacting to every cycle. It is created by identifying the assets, sectors, and business models that can generate resilient value over time.

That is the central idea behind sustainable investing: a disciplined investment approach that integrates long-term economic relevance with rigorous financial analysis.

Contrary to common perception, sustainable investing is not simply values-led investing. At its core, it is an investment discipline that incorporates Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations into decision-making to strengthen resilience, improve risk assessment, and support long-term value creation.

Investing in the Foundations of Growth

As Africa’s largest economy continues to evolve, long-term growth will depend heavily on infrastructure development, energy access, logistics efficiency, digital connectivity, and urban expansion. These are not abstract policy ideas; they are the foundations of future productivity and competitiveness.

Therefore, sustainable investing should not be viewed as a niche strategy, but as a capital allocation framework that targets structural growth opportunities while systematically integrating environmental, social, and governance considerations.

At Coronation Asset Management, sustainable investing is viewed through this broader lens, balancing financial performance with long-term economic relevance and responsible stewardship. It informs how opportunities are assessed, how risk is evaluated, and how capital is directed toward sectors that support durable growth.

A Framework for Infrastructure-Led Investing

This philosophy is clearly reflected through the Coronation Infrastructure Fund, which focuses on sectors central to Nigeria’s long-term development.

Transportation, Real Estate, Utilities, Social Infrastructure, Telecommunications, and Energy (T.R.U.S.T.E.).

These investments do more than finance projects. They support the essential systems that keep the economy running more efficiently and reliably.

Energy Infrastructure as a Driver of Productivity

A key example is the Fund’s investment in an embedded power infrastructure project. The facility is a 30MW natural gas-fired plant, with approximately 13MW of capacity already subscribed by key customers, supplying electricity to commercial users within a key business district and improving overall energy reliability for businesses operating in the area.

As subscriptions grow toward the plant’s full 30MW capacity, supported by its dedicated gas and distribution infrastructure, it will significantly improve power availability and reduce reliance on industrial diesel generation. Over time, it is expected to create around 400 direct jobs across the construction and operational phases and displace up over 3,000 commercial and residential diesel generators, helping reduce emissions, lower operating costs, and improve business efficiency.

Beyond the numbers, the real impact is simpler: more reliable energy allows businesses to plan, operate, and grow with greater confidence, while simultaneously reducing environmental harm, supporting job creation, and embedding clean business practices.

Strengthening Supply Chains and Market Access

The Fund’s investment in logistics and transportation highlights another dimension of sustainable investing, economic connectivity.

The Fund also financed the acquisition of 300 Sinotruk trucks, which move approximately 550,000 tonnes of goods monthly across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones. This logistics infrastructure supports essential sectors such as agriculture, construction materials, and consumer goods, helping ensure that critical products move through the economy efficiently and reliably.

Nationwide, the platform supports approximately 7,700 direct and indirect jobs. Notably, women represent 14% of managerial roles, a meaningful indicator of progressive change in a traditionally male-dominated sector.

Embedding ESG in Long-Term Value Creation

To protect long-term value, the Coronation Infrastructure Fund aligns with recognised responsible investment frameworks. These principles guide the Fund’s approach to identifying and managing environmental, social, and governance risks across all investments.

These frameworks reflect the Fund’s commitment to responsible capital allocation, prudent risk management, and sustainable long-term value creation.

By embedding ESG considerations into investment screening and due diligence processes, the Fund seeks to support infrastructure development that is both commercially resilient and socially responsible.

Why Infrastructure Matters to Long-Term Investors

Infrastructure investing is ultimately about resilience.

These assets tend to provide relatively stable cash flows. They are particularly relevant for long-term investors because they generate steady income, retain value against inflation, and are directly tied to real economic activity.

At the same time, these investments are assessed with an awareness of risks, including environmental impacts, regulatory shifts, poor labour practices, and governance failures.

Nigeria’s policy environment is increasingly creating pathways for long-term capital to support sustainable development and infrastructure expansion.

Under PenCom’s Revised Regulation on Investment of Pension Fund Assets, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) permits Pension Fund Administrators to allocate up to 20%–25% of assets in eligible RSA Funds (Funds I, II and VI-Active) to Infrastructure Funds, reflecting a growing alignment between long-term domestic savings and the financing needs of long-duration productive assets.

In parallel, the Nigerian Sustainable Finance Roadmap provides a structured national framework to mobilise institutional capital toward sustainable and transition-aligned sectors of the economy, including infrastructure, climate resilience, and broader sustainable development priorities.

Globally, institutional investors are rapidly increasing their exposure to infrastructure and real assets as part of a long-term portfolio resilience strategy. Nigeria is steadily participating in this shift, utilising these evolving national frameworks to transition toward investments that protect value while driving sustainable growth.

Delivering Measurable Impact

Ultimately, the focus across these investments is not simply on capital deployment, but on the quality of outcomes that capital enables in energy systems, logistics efficiency, and broader economic participation.

What matters is whether infrastructure translates into more reliable power for businesses, stronger supply chain performance across key sectors, and expanded opportunities for employment and inclusion.

It is this direct link between capital allocation and real economic functionality that defines true impact. In recognition of its role in advancing long-term, impact-oriented infrastructure investing, the Coronation Infrastructure Fund was named Nigeria’s Best Investment Manager for Private Credit at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2026.

Conclusion

For long-term investors in Nigeria, the implication is increasingly clear: sustainable wealth creation depends on disciplined capital allocation to sectors and assets that support productivity, resilience, and enduring economic relevance.

Short-term responses to volatility may protect capital temporarily, but they do not by themselves create long-term value. That requires patience, strong governance, rigorous risk management, and a clear understanding of where the economy is structurally heading.

At Coronation Asset Management, this perspective continues to shape how we assess opportunities, manage risk, and deploy capital. We believe sustainable investing is fundamental to building resilient portfolios that can deliver stable performance and long-term prosperity.

This reflects the broader purpose of the Coronation Group: creating a prosperous future for clients while contributing to a more productive, resilient, and opportunity-rich African economy over time.