Power outages hit parts of Lagos, Abuja as DisCos cite grid shortfall

Parts of Lagos and Abuja are experiencing electricity supply disruptions, with Ikeja Electric and Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) attributing the outages to reduced power allocation from the national grid and technical faults, respectively.

Parts of Lagos and Abuja are experiencing electricity supply disruptions, with Ikeja Electric and Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) attributing the outages to reduced power allocation from the national grid and technical faults, respectively.

The two electricity distribution companies (DisCos) disclosed this in separate public notices issued on Monday, October 19, 2026, through their official communication channels, informing customers of the reasons for the disruptions and efforts to restore supply.

The latest development marks the second time in two weeks that Ikeja Electric has attributed reduced electricity supply hours across its network to inadequate power allocation from the national grid, having issued a similar notice on October 5.

Ikeja Electric, AEDC explain outages

Ikeja Electric, which distributes electricity to several parts of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, including Ikeja and surrounding communities, has acknowledged that its network is experiencing supply constraints, resulting in fewer hours of electricity for customers.

The company explained that the situation was caused by insufficient electricity allocated to its network from the national grid, limiting the amount of power available for distribution.

“We wish to inform customers across Ikeja Electric network that the reduced hours of electricity supply is due to a shortfall in the amount of power currently allocated to our network from the national grid,” the DisCo said in its statement.

The company added that it was engaging relevant stakeholders to improve electricity availability and would continue distributing the power received from the grid as efficiently and equitably as possible.

On October 5, Ikeja Electric issued a similar public notice, attributing reduced electricity supply across its network to a shortfall in national grid allocation, indicating that the supply constraints have remained a concern over the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), AEDC announced that a technical fault had disrupted electricity supply to several communities, including Kado Fish Market, Life Camp Extension, Nizamiye Hospital, Diamond Court Estate, HUS Prime Estate, Decent Creation, Mab Global Estate and Idu Karmo.

“We wish to inform you that the current power outage is due to a technical fault,” AEDC stated.

The company explained that its technical team was working to rectify the fault and had targeted approximately 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 19, for the restoration of electricity supply to the affected areas.

Power disruptions spread across states

Nairametrics can confirm that some communities within Ikeja Electric’s coverage area, including Ogba and its environs, as well as FESTAC, have experienced electricity outages lasting up to two days, highlighting the impact of the ongoing supply disruptions on households and businesses.

A review of public notices from other electricity distribution companies also indicates that supply challenges are not limited to Lagos and Abuja, with communities in other parts of the country facing reduced electricity availability or disruptions linked to transmission constraints and infrastructure maintenance.

On October 17, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) announced that load restrictions on the Ota/Papalanto/Abeokuta 132kV transmission network had reduced the electricity available to its 33kV feeders serving communities across Ogun State.

According to the company, the restriction could affect customers in areas including Ota, Ifo, Ilaro, Abeokuta, Papalanto, Mowe, Ibafo, Ofada, Owode-Egba, Ayetoro, Imeko and surrounding communities.

IBEDC said it was monitoring the situation alongside its electricity supply partners and would provide further updates as developments emerged.

Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED) also announced a planned power interruption for October 21 on a 33kV feeder connected to the 132kV Gombe Transmission Substation to allow maintenance work to be carried out.

The scheduled interruption is separate from the ongoing outages reported in Lagos and Abuja, but further highlights the maintenance requirements of Nigeria’s electricity infrastructure.

Similarly, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) reported that electricity supply had been restored following an outage affecting the Alaoji-Afam transmission line serving parts of its network.

Nigeria’s power sector faces financial pressures

Nigeria’s electricity sector continues to face persistent financial and infrastructure challenges, including inadequate investment in transmission and distribution networks, unpaid electricity bills and accumulated debts owed to power generation companies and gas suppliers.

These challenges have contributed to weaknesses across the electricity value chain, limiting the sector’s capacity to deliver reliable power despite ongoing reforms.

According to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), electricity distribution companies failed to collect N45.26 billion from customers out of the N250.79 billion billed in July 2026. The companies collected N205.53 billion, representing a collection efficiency of 81.95%.

In the second quarter of 2026, the 11 DisCos recorded N201.90 billion in billing losses as their combined billing efficiency declined to 78.67%, compared with 79.24% in the preceding quarter.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), through its financing vehicle, has advanced the settlement of legacy power sector debts with a N729 billion Series 2 bond transaction under the Federal Government’s N4 trillion power sector financial reform programme. The initiative is intended to address outstanding obligations to electricity generation companies and associated gas suppliers.