Nile Luxury Cinemas and Federal Palace Hotel Partner to Bring The Pod to a New Setting

Nile Luxury Cinemas has signed a partnership agreement with Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, to bring The Pod, its private luxury cinema concept, to the hotel. The signing ceremony marks an expansion of the concept into one of Lagos’ established hospitality destinations, combining private moviegoing with the hotel’s hospitality offering. This agreement, formalised at a signing […]

Nile Luxury Cinemas has signed a partnership agreement with Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, to bring The Pod, its private luxury cinema concept, to the hotel. The signing ceremony marks an expansion of the concept into one of Lagos’ established hospitality destinations, combining private moviegoing with the hotel’s hospitality offering.

This agreement, formalised at a signing ceremony on 12 October, will bring The Pod into the Federal Palace Hotel experience, creating a new opportunity for guests and discerning audiences to enjoy cinema in a more private, intimate and curated setting.

The partnership builds on The Pod’s early commercial success at The Delborough, which began operating in November 2025. Since opening, the concept has generated over ₦500.6 million in box revenue from more than 1,000 bookings, demonstrating strong demand for a more personalised approach to moviegoing and providing a solid commercial foundation for its expansion.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr Bukky George-Taylor, Vice President of Nile Luxury Cinemas, said the response to the first Pod reinforced the vision behind the concept.

“Our first Pod proved something we believed from day one: Lagos doesn’t just want to watch films; it wants to own the room. In under a year, over a thousand private screenings told us the appetite is real. Bringing The Pod to The Federal Palace Hotel, one of the city’s most storied addresses, is the natural next chapter. This is the start of a new category in Nigerian hospitality: private, curated cinema built around the people in the room.”

At its heart, The Pod offers a different way to enjoy the big screen. Whether it is a special celebration, an intimate gathering or simply an opportunity to enjoy a film away from the usual cinema environment, it places the audience and the experience at the centre of every screening.

Also at the ceremony, Anton Perera; General Manager of Federal Palace Hotel, said the partnership aligns with the vision of repositioning Federal Palace as a destination for more distinctive, curated experiences.

“The private cinema introduces a new dimension to our hospitality offering, allowing guests to enjoy film and entertainment in a more exclusive setting. We believe this will appeal to our guests and the wider upmarket audience seeking new ways to socialise and enjoy quality experiences.”

As The Pod expands into Federal Palace Hotel, the ambition remains clear: to make cinema more personal, more memorable and more closely connected to the people sharing the experience.

With its first location establishing a promising commercial foundation, the partnership marks another step in the evolution of private luxury cinema in Nigeria, opening the door to a new setting where film, hospitality and meaningful moments come together.

About Nile Luxury Cinemas

Nile Luxury Cinemas is a cinema brand focused on delivering premium moviegoing experiences. Through concepts such as The Pod, the brand is exploring new ways to bring audiences closer to the films they love through more private, personalized and curated cinema experiences.

About Federal Palace Hotel

Federal Palace Hotel is an established hospitality destination in Lagos, known for its place in the city’s history and its hospitality offering. The hotel continues to explore new ways of engaging guests and delivering distinctive experiences.