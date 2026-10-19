Maxitech Global Wins Two Prestigious HP Awards in Barcelona, Reinforcing Its Leadership in Nigeria and West Africa’s Technology Market.

Maxitech Global Investment Ltd., one of Nigeria’s growing technology distribution and solutions companies, has achieved another significant milestone, receiving two prestigious honours at the HP Channel Partner Awards held in Barcelona, Spain, in October 2026. The company was recognised as: 🏆 HP West Africa Retailer of the Year 2025 🏆 HP Nigeria Retail PC Partner […]

Maxitech Global Investment Ltd., one of Nigeria’s growing technology distribution and solutions companies, has achieved another significant milestone, receiving two prestigious honours at the HP Channel Partner Awards held in Barcelona, Spain, in October 2026.

The company was recognised as:

🏆 HP West Africa Retailer of the Year 2025

🏆 HP Nigeria Retail PC Partner of the Year 2025

The double recognition marks a significant achievement for Maxitech Global, reinforcing its position within Nigeria’s competitive technology distribution industry while extending its recognition across the West African market.

Notably, the awards represent the company’s second consecutive year of recognition by HP, following its 2024 HP Nigeria Retail PC Partner of the Year award.

This progression from national recognition to broader regional distinction reflects Maxitech’s sustained commercial performance, customer-focused business model and growing contribution to the technology ecosystem.

Building a Technology Business Beyond Distribution

Established with a commitment to making reliable technology accessible to individuals, businesses and institutions, Maxitech Global has evolved into a technology distribution and solutions company serving a diverse customer base across Nigeria.

Through its relationships with leading global technology manufacturers, including HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS and Apple, the company supplies laptops, desktops, workstations, printers, networking equipment and other technology products to retail consumers, corporate organisations, resellers and institutional clients.

Beyond product distribution, Maxitech is expanding its capabilities in enterprise technology solutions, IT infrastructure, managed services, technical support and business technology integration.

This approach reflects the company’s broader philosophy: technology procurement should deliver more than equipment. It should provide organisations with dependable solutions that improve productivity, strengthen operational efficiency and support long-term business growth.

For corporate customers, Maxitech’s value proposition extends across technology procurement, product sourcing, deployment support, warranty management and after-sales service, helping organisations simplify technology acquisition while maintaining access to reliable products and technical expertise.

For its nationwide network of resellers and channel partners, the company plays an important role in strengthening product availability, supporting market access and connecting businesses with technology from established global manufacturers.

Through these activities, Maxitech contributes to a broader ecosystem that supports digital adoption, business continuity and technology-driven economic development.

A Recognition Built on Trust, Consistency and Execution

Commenting on the awards, Oluwaseun Akinwale, Managing Director of Maxitech Global Investment Ltd., described the recognition as a reflection of the company’s commitment to building a sustainable, customer-focused technology business.

“Winning these awards for the second consecutive year is a tremendous honour for Maxitech Global. Moving from national recognition to being recognised across West Africa is particularly significant because it validates the consistency of our performance, the dedication of our team and, most importantly, the confidence our customers continue to place in us.

We have always believed that our responsibility goes beyond selling technology products. Our goal is to help individuals and organisations access reliable technology, make informed purchasing decisions and receive the support they need to maximise their investments.

These awards reinforce our commitment to those principles and inspire us to continue raising the standard of service delivery within Nigeria’s technology industry.”

The company attributes its continued growth to a combination of strong manufacturer relationships, an expanding distribution network, disciplined operational processes and an emphasis on customer satisfaction.

Its business model integrates retail distribution, business-to-business technology supply, corporate procurement and technical support, allowing it to serve customers with varying technology requirements.

Expanding the Vision: From Technology Distribution to Enterprise Solutions

As Nigeria’s digital economy continues to evolve, Maxitech Global is positioning itself to participate more extensively in the enterprise technology market.

The company’s long-term strategy includes expanding its capabilities in enterprise infrastructure, IT support services, managed technology solutions, systems integration and technology lifecycle management.

This strategic direction is intended to strengthen Maxitech’s ability to support financial institutions, large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, educational institutions, development organisations and other businesses seeking reliable technology partners.

By combining established distribution capabilities with specialised technical services, Maxitech aims to build deeper, longer-term relationships with enterprise customers while delivering greater value throughout the technology lifecycle.

Speaking on the company’s long-term ambitions, Akinwale added:

“Our ambition is to build Maxitech into one of Africa’s most respected technology solutions companies.

While distribution remains an important foundation of our business, we recognise that the future lies in creating greater value for customers through enterprise solutions, technical expertise, managed services and long-term technology partnerships.

We want organisations to see Maxitech not simply as a supplier of computers and IT equipment, but as a trusted partner capable of supporting their technology requirements as they grow.

The recognition from HP is an important milestone, but our focus remains on building the systems, capabilities and partnerships necessary to deliver sustainable value at a much larger scale.”

Strengthening Nigeria’s Technology Ecosystem

Maxitech Global’s growth reflects the increasing importance of indigenous technology companies in connecting global innovation with local market requirements.

By maintaining relationships with international manufacturers while serving customers across Nigeria, the company helps bridge the gap between global technology solutions and the practical needs of businesses operating in the Nigerian market.

Its distribution and service activities also support the broader technology value chain, including independent resellers, corporate procurement teams, technical professionals and end users.

The company believes that continued investment in operational excellence, employee development, customer service and technical capabilities will be essential to sustaining growth and strengthening its competitive position.

Celebrating the People Behind the Achievement

Maxitech Global dedicated the awards to its employees, customers, business partners and the wider network of stakeholders who have contributed to its progress.

The company also expressed appreciation to HP for the recognition and for its continued partnership.

As Maxitech builds on its latest achievements, the company remains focused on expanding its capabilities, deepening customer relationships and delivering technology solutions that support business growth across Nigeria and beyond.

For Maxitech Global, the recognition represents more than two awards. It reflects a sustained commitment to excellence, a growing reputation for reliability and an ambition to help shape the future of enterprise technology in Africa.

About Maxitech Global Investment Ltd.

Maxitech Global Investment Ltd. is a Nigerian technology distribution and IT solutions company headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

The company specialises in the distribution and supply of computing devices, IT hardware, networking products and related technology solutions from leading global manufacturers, including HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS and Apple.

Serving individual consumers, resellers, corporate organisations and institutional customers, Maxitech provides technology procurement, product sourcing, enterprise IT solutions, technical support and after-sales services.

With a growing nationwide distribution network and an expanding focus on enterprise technology services, Maxitech is committed to delivering reliable technology, exceptional customer experiences and long-term value to businesses and individuals.

Maxitech Global Investment Ltd.

Lagos, Nigeria

Website: www.maxitechglobal.com

Instagram: @themaxitechglobal

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Maxitech Global Investment Ltd.

Lagos, Nigeria

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 09013883256