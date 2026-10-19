Growtech West Africa, National Agricultural Development Fund(NADF) Partner to Strengthen Nigeria’s Agricultural Growth and Food Security

Growtech West Africa, the international agribusiness platform, has announced a collaboration with the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) ahead of the inaugural exhibition in Lagos, as stakeholders seek to strengthen access to technology, investment, and expertise that can support productivity and food security across Nigeria’s agricultural sector. The collaboration connects Growtech’s international network of agricultural […]

Growtech West Africa, the international agribusiness platform, has announced a collaboration with the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) ahead of the inaugural exhibition in Lagos, as stakeholders seek to strengthen access to technology, investment, and expertise that can support productivity and food security across Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The collaboration connects Growtech’s international network of agricultural businesses, technology providers, and industry experts with NADF’s mandate to expand access to agricultural finance, strengthen productivity, and support food security in Nigeria. NADF’s support for the event will help broaden opportunities for stakeholders across the agricultural value chain to engage with new technologies, expertise, investment, and potential business partnerships.

Established by the Federal Government of Nigeria under the National Agricultural Development Fund (Establishment) Act 2022, NADF was created to address constraints in agricultural finance and unlock the potential of Nigeria’s agriculture and food systems. The Fund also supports innovation, research, capacity building, and the adoption of modern agricultural practices as part of its broader role in driving agricultural growth and inclusive socio-economic development.

Mohammed A. Ibrahim, Executive Secretary/CEO, National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), stated: “Nigeria’s agricultural transformation requires an ecosystem where finance, technology, expertise, and enterprise can work together to create greater value. Events such as Growtech West Africa can help connect Nigerian businesses and agricultural enterprises with technologies, knowledge, and international expertise that can improve productivity, strengthen value chains, and create new economic opportunities. NADF is pleased to support the event as part of our commitment to collaboration that expands opportunity, strengthens the agricultural sector, and contributes to a more resilient and prosperous food system.”

The collaboration comes at a time when agricultural businesses across Nigeria are seeking new ways to improve efficiency, increase production, and respond to changing demands across the food system. From irrigation and mechanisation to protected agriculture, livestock, aquaculture, and food processing, technology and investment are increasingly important to the development of productive and competitive agricultural value chains.

Growtech West Africa represents another step in the international expansion of a platform that has built its presence around agricultural innovation, technology, and industry exchange. With its origins in Antalya, Türkiye and expansion to Dubai, UAE and Rimini, Italy, Growtech has developed an international network connecting agricultural businesses and professionals across key markets and is now extending that network to West Africa through Lagos.

Alan Kelly, Commercial & Strategy Director, InD Group stated: “Nigeria is an important market for Growtech because of its scale, its agricultural diversity, and its influence across the wider West African region. The launch of Growtech West Africa reflects our confidence in the market and the opportunities we see across its agricultural value chains. Bringing the Growtech platform to Lagos allows us to engage directly with businesses and professionals seeking technology, expertise, and new commercial connections. We see strong potential in the West African market and believe Nigeria can become a key meeting point for regional and international players, helping build new relationships and support the continued development of agriculture across the region.”

Engin Er, Growtech Portfolio Exhibition Director, said: “Growtech’s continued expansion into new agricultural markets reflects the strength of the global demand for platforms that connect businesses, technologies, and expertise. West Africa represents an important next step in that journey, given the depth of its agricultural sector and the pace of transformation taking place across the region. Establishing Growtech West Africa in Nigeria gives us the opportunity to bring international agricultural companies and technologies closer to the local market, while creating a space for knowledge and commercial exchange. Our collaboration with NADF will support this by helping us engage with key stakeholders across Nigeria’s agricultural sector.”

Nigeria’s scale, agricultural diversity, and position within West Africa makes it an important market for the development and adoption of agricultural technologies. The country has a large domestic market and an extensive network of businesses operating across production, processing, distribution, and related agricultural services. This creates opportunities to strengthen local value chains while connecting Nigerian businesses with international solutions and expertise.

For Growtech, launching in Nigeria is an opportunity to engage with the country’s agricultural potential and connect directly with businesses and professionals working across the sector.

The inaugural Growtech West Africa, scheduled to take place from 26–28 January 2027 at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, will bring together companies and professionals across seeds and seedlings, plant nutrition and protection, irrigation, greenhouse technologies and controlled-environment agriculture, agricultural machinery and precision farming, livestock and poultry, aquaculture and fisheries, food processing and related agricultural technologies.

The event will also feature the Food Security and Sustainability Conference, bringing together policymakers, investors, agribusiness leaders, researchers and technology providers to examine issues shaping the future of agriculture, including agricultural financing, productivity, technology adoption, climate resilience and food production.

By connecting Nigerian agricultural stakeholders with international businesses, technologies, and expertise, Growtech West Africa aims to support greater knowledge exchange, commercial collaboration, and access to solutions that can contribute to the growth and resilience of Nigeria’s agricultural sector. Participation opportunities remain open for exhibitors, sponsors, strategic partners and industry stakeholders seeking to engage with the Nigerian and wider West African agriculture market.