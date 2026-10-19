From opportunity to expansion: How Fidelity Bank FundHer supported Akara Café’s next chapter

Building a business is often about recognising opportunities at the right time and having the capacity to act on them.

For us at Akara Café, there came a point when an exciting opportunity presented itself: the chance to create a premium sub-brand that would offer a new expression of what we had built with Akara Café.

It was an exciting prospect, but it was also a significant financial commitment.

Like many growing businesses, we understood that expansion requires more than a great idea. It requires the right people, resources, planning and, importantly, access to capital. While we had continued to build and grow our existing business, taking on a new expansion meant having to carefully balance the investment required for the new venture with the working capital needed to keep our day-to-day operations running smoothly.

That was where Fidelity Bank’s FundHer programme became particularly valuable to us.

Through FundHer, we were able to access financing at a critical point in our expansion journey. The funding provided us with the additional capacity to deploy capital towards some of the costs associated with developing our premium sub-brand, while allowing us to preserve part of our working capital for the continued operations of Akara Café.

For a growing business, that flexibility can make a meaningful difference.

Access to financing is not simply about receiving funds. It is about having the financial room to make strategic decisions, pursue opportunities and continue building without unnecessarily putting pressure on existing operations.

Beyond the financing itself, our experience was made even better by the support we received throughout the process. Our Account Manager, Ms. Racheal, was responsive, supportive and available when we needed guidance. Her assistance made the process feel considerably easier and more seamless, which we appreciated, particularly at a time when there were many moving parts involved in the expansion.

Today, Pavillon the newest Akara cafe branch in Abuja, represents a new chapter for us.

It is a premium expression of the Akara Café brand and an opportunity to take what we have built into a new space. For us, opening Pavillon is more than simply adding another location; it is a reflection of our growth, our ambition and our willingness to explore new possibilities.

The journey from an idea to an actual physical space required careful planning, investment and commitment. Having access to the right financial support helped give us the capacity to take that important step.

More importantly, Pavillon represents what can happen when a growing business is able to recognise an opportunity and access the support needed to pursue it.

Looking back, I am reminded that growth does not always happen in one dramatic leap. Sometimes, it is a series of deliberate decisions, each one building on the last. Having access to the right financial support at the right time can help make those decisions possible.

We are grateful to Fidelity Bank for being part of this chapter of our journey through FundHer and for supporting our ambition to build, expand and create something even bigger.

As we look ahead, our focus remains the same: to continue growing the Akara Café story, creating memorable experiences and exploring new possibilities.

Pavillon is one of those possibilities. And for us, it is only the beginning.