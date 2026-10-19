FHFL, Nigeria Police Trust Fund Break Ground on 257-Unit Affordable Housing Estate in Nasarawa

Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL), in partnership with the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), has commenced construction of a 257-unit affordable housing estate for police officers and their families in Masaka, Nasarawa State. The groundbreaking ceremony marks the start of the development. The project forms part of FHFL’s ongoing efforts to address Nigeria’s housing deficit […]

Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL), in partnership with the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), has commenced construction of a 257-unit affordable housing estate for police officers and their families in Masaka, Nasarawa State. The groundbreaking ceremony marks the start of the development.

The project forms part of FHFL’s ongoing efforts to address Nigeria’s housing deficit by developing innovative housing solutions for low- and middle-income earners and priority groups. It also reflects the shared commitment of FHFL and NPTF to improving the welfare of police personnel through access to secure and affordable homeownership opportunities.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Mr. Abdul-Mutallab Mukhtar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FHFL, said the project reflects the importance of providing housing solutions for those who dedicate themselves to public service.

“The men and women of the Nigeria Police Force dedicate their lives to protecting ours, often at great personal risk. As they keep our communities safe, they deserve the reassurance that their own families have a safe and decent place to call home. This project is an important step towards making that possible, and we look forward to delivering quality, affordable homes to the officers who will benefit from it,” he said.

The development will comprise two- and three-bedroom homes, with construction expected to be completed within nine months.

The project will be delivered through a partnership that combines public-sector support, private-sector investment, and technical expertise to expand housing delivery while creating opportunities for employment. FHFL will facilitate construction, NPTF will provide infrastructure for the estate, Bricks International Concepts Limited will develop the homes, and FAM Property Development and Investment Limited will undertake the infrastructure works.

Speaking on the initiative, Alhaji Mohammed F. Sheidu, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) said the project reflects the Fund’s commitment to improving the welfare and living conditions of police personnel.

“At the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, we recognise that effective policing requires more than operational equipment and training. It also requires a motivated workforce whose welfare needs are adequately addressed. Access to decent and affordable housing remains an important part of that responsibility. Through our partnership with Family Homes Funds Limited, we are working to make homeownership more accessible to police officers and their families, and we look forward to extending this initiative to other locations across the country,” the Executive Secretary said.

The project is structured to support both housing delivery and access to affordable financing. FHFL will work with participating primary mortgage lenders to provide eligible police officers with affordable mortgage options, enabling them to spread the cost of their homes over time and transition to full homeownership.

Beyond the Masaka development, FHFL and NPTF are advancing a wider programme to expand housing opportunities for police personnel across Nigeria. Under Phase 1 of the programme, the partners are working towards delivering homes in Ogun and Kaduna, with plans for further locations across the country’s geopolitical zones.

The Masaka development reinforces FHFL’s approach to addressing the housing deficit through strategic partnerships, sustainable financing structures, and housing developments tailored to the needs of specific beneficiary groups. By combining institutional support with private-sector delivery capacity and mortgage financing, the initiative aims to translate housing investments into tangible homeownership opportunities.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of key government institutions and development partners, including the Inspector-General of Police, who was represented by ACP Tunde Kabir Usama, Area Commander, Karu Division, as well as representatives of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and Imperial Homes Mortgage Bank.

As construction begins, FHFL and its partners will work towards completing the delivery of the estate with quality, affordability, and timely delivery guiding implementation.