Coronation Merchant Bank Named Nigeria’s Best Sales and Trading Team at Euromoney Markets Awards 2026

Coronation Merchant Bank has been named Nigeria’s Best Sales and Trading Team at the Euromoney Markets Awards 2026, recognising the strength of its Global Markets & Treasury franchise and its contribution to Nigeria’s financial markets. The award recognises the Bank’s work in delivering fixed income market solutions, including Eurobonds, bonds and Treasury Bills, to institutional […]

Coronation Merchant Bank has been named Nigeria’s Best Sales and Trading Team at the Euromoney Markets Awards 2026, recognising the strength of its Global Markets & Treasury franchise and its contribution to Nigeria’s financial markets.

The award recognises the Bank’s work in delivering fixed income market solutions, including Eurobonds, bonds and Treasury Bills, to institutional clients such as brokers, pension fund administrators (PFAs), asset managers and financial institutions, providing market access, liquidity and efficient execution.

In 2025, the Bank broke into the top 10, and January 2026 broke into the top 3 on the overall FMDQ fixed income league table, while retaining the No. 1 ranking in both Bonds and Treasury Bills trading. The team delivered a 140.6% year-on-year increase in trading volumes and 65.81% growth in annual income. Active institutional clients grew from 43 at the end of H1 2025 to 50 by year-end, and the share of orders meeting client benchmarks rose from 90% to 95%. On-time and accurate processing improved from 89% to 96%.

When trading volumes declined across the industry, the team surveyed competitor pricing, liquidity patterns and client behaviour. The findings informed a refined pricing framework, stronger execution support and deeper relationship management.

Execution and controls underpin this performance. All fixed income transactions were executed via Bloomberg and regulated through the FMDQ platform. Settlements were independently verified against FMDQ data before posting to client accounts, and continuous reconciliations kept client records aligned with market positions. Close collaboration among Treasury Sales, Trading, Treasury Operations, Compliance and Reconciliation teams supported these controls.

Commenting on the recognition, Obeahon Ohiwerei, MD/CEO, Coronation Merchant Bank, said: “This recognition from Euromoney is a testament to the strength of our Global Markets & Treasury franchise, the trust our clients place in us, and the dedication of our people. Over the past year, we have remained focused on delivering exceptional execution, deep market expertise and innovative solutions that help clients navigate evolving market conditions. Our progress on the FMDQ league tables and the growth in client activity demonstrate the effectiveness of this approach. We are proud of what the team has achieved and remain committed to supporting the development and efficiency of Nigeria’s financial markets.”

Ronald Nwaezeapu, Divisional Head, Global Markets & Treasury, added: “This award reflects the team’s relentless focus on client outcomes, execution excellence and continuous improvement. In a challenging market environment, we strengthened our pricing framework, deepened engagement with clients and invested in technology that enhanced speed, efficiency and scalability across our operations. These initiatives enabled us to deliver greater value to clients while maintaining strong controls and operational discipline. We are grateful for the confidence our clients continue to place in us and will remain focused on providing best-in-class fixed income market solutions.”

The award follows Euromoney’s comprehensive assessment process, which included written submissions, market research, interviews with market participants and independent analysis.

The Euromoney Markets Awards 2026 ceremony was held on 15 October 2026 at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London. Coronation Merchant Bank was represented by Obeahon Ohiwerei, MD/CEO, and Ronald Nwaezeapu, Divisional Head, Global Markets & Treasury.

Euromoney’s Markets Awards recognise institutions and teams demonstrating excellence across the financial markets, based on research and assessment of their performance and standing within their respective markets.

About Coronation Merchant Bank Limited

Coronation Merchant Bank was established in 2015 to provide wholesale banking to a long-underserved market. The Bank offers Corporate & Investment Banking, Private Banking/Wealth Management and Global Markets/Treasury Services to its niche clientele. It is the first and only merchant bank in Nigeria with an international risk rating (B- from Fitch). It presently has two branches in Abuja and Port Harcourt with its Head Office in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Bank has been the recipient of numerous international and national awards, including Best Investment Bank in Nigeria at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence (2026); Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Finance; Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by World Finance (2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2025); Best Investment Bank in Nigeria at the Global Banking & Finance Awards (2019, 2020 and 2022); Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Business Outlook (2018 and 2022); Best Investment Bank in Nigeria at the International Finance Awards (2018); and Best Investment Bank in Nigeria at the BusinessDay Banking and Financial Institution Awards (2018, 2019 and 2022).