Top 10 most affordable states to live in Nigeria as inflation falls to 14.63% in September 2026

An analysis of the September 2026 Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals that several northern states recorded some of the lowest inflation rates in the country, providing relative relief to residents after months of elevated consumer prices.

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate declined by 0.76% points to 14.63% in September 2026, from 15.39% in August, as the pace of price increases continued to moderate across the country.

Food inflation rate, however, stood at 19.59% in September, compared with 19.57% in August, representing a marginal increase of 0.02 percentage points.

An analysis of the September 2026 Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals that several northern states recorded some of the lowest inflation rates in the country, providing relative relief to residents after months of elevated consumer prices.

The figures also reveal notable shifts from August 2026, with some states witnessing significant disinflation, while others maintained relatively low inflation despite modest increases in food prices.

A closer examination of the geopolitical spread of the top 10 most affordable states reveals a clear regional pattern. The North-East dominated the ranking with six states, namely: Taraba, Bauchi, Adamawa, Borno, Gombe and Yobe.

The North-West contributed three states: Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto; while The North-Central region accounted for one state, Kogi. No state from the South-West, South-South, or South-East made the top 10 list in September 2026.

The findings are based on annual all-items inflation, which measures the percentage change in the average prices of goods and services consumed by households over 12 months. Consequently, the ranking identifies states where prices increased the least over the year; it does not necessarily establish which states have the lowest absolute cost of living.

10. Sokoto — 8.0%

Sokoto, which topped the August ranking with headline inflation of 2.1%, slipped to 10th position in September as its rate increased to 8.0%.

Food inflation also declined from 21.3% in August to 6.1% in September.

The state has sustained investments in irrigation farming and livestock production, which remain key pillars supporting local food supply.

9. Kogi — 7.5%

Kogi moved from fifth position in August to ninth in September, recording headline inflation of 7.5% and food inflation of 8.6%.

The state’s strategic location as a major transit hub between northern and southern Nigeria helps improve distribution of agricultural produce and consumer goods. Efforts to improve market access and support farming activities have also aided price stability.

8. Yobe — 7.3%

Yobe shared the same headline inflation rate as Gombe at 7.3%.

Food inflation fell sharply from 22.9% to -0.4%, suggesting substantial reductions in food prices compared with the same period last year.

Agricultural support initiatives and increased food supply from local production likely contributed to the state’s improved inflation performance.

Yobe ranked 13th in August before advancing into the top ten in September.

7. Gombe — 7.3%

Gombe’s headline inflation rate stood at 7.3%.

Food inflation moderated significantly from 22.9% in August to 13.6% in September.

The state government has intensified programmes targeting food production, rural development and agricultural value chains, helping to ease some of the pressure on household budgets.

Gombe moved from eighth place in August and retained its position among the 10 most affordable states.

6. Jigawa — 7.0%

Jigawa posted a headline inflation of 7.0% from 3.8%.

Food inflation rose from -0.2% in August to 8.1% in September.

The state’s focus on agricultural expansion, irrigation projects and support for smallholder farmers continues to play a critical role in stabilizing consumer prices despite emerging food price pressures.

Jigawa ranked third in August and sixth in September.

5. Kebbi — 6.2%

Kebbi recorded a headline inflation rate of 6.2%, placing fifth nationally. Food inflation increased from 3.5% to 5.4%.

The state remains one of Nigeria’s major rice-producing hubs. Continued investment in irrigation, rice cultivation programs and support for farmers has strengthened local food production and reduced dependence on supplies from other regions.

Kebbi was second lowest in August before slipping slightly to fifth position in September.

4. Borno — 4.0%

Borno retained its fourth position from August, with headline inflation easing from 5.1% in August to 4.0%. Food inflation rose from -4.0% to 2.2%, meaning that the annual decline in food prices recorded in August was replaced by a modest increase in September.

Improved security in some farming corridors and ongoing support for agricultural recovery programmes have contributed to increased food production across parts of the state, helping to contain consumer prices.

3. Adamawa — 3.7%

Adamawa entered the top three after recording headline inflation of 3.7%, down from 16.0% in August. Food inflation stood at 11.5%, slightly higher than the 11.2% recorded in August, indicating that food prices remain under some pressure even though headline inflation remains relatively low.

The state’s strong agricultural base, particularly in grains and livestock production, continues to support food supply. Government efforts to rehabilitate farming communities affected by insecurity and expand agricultural production have helped moderate broader inflation pressures.

Notably, Adamawa climbed sharply from 28th position in August to third place in September.

2. Bauchi — 2.8%

Bauchi ranked second, improving from 8.2% in August to 2.8% in September. Food inflation, however, increased from 12.0% to 5.3% in September.

The state government has sustained investments in agriculture through subsidized fertilizer distribution, dry-season farming support, and partnerships designed to boost local food production. Such measures have helped improve food supply and reduce price pressures.

Bauchi improved from sixth position in August to second in September.

1. Taraba — 1.8%

Taraba emerged as Nigeria’s most affordable state in September, with headline inflation declining from 10.2% in August to 1.8%. Its food inflation rate also fell sharply, moving from 9.3% in August to -7.5% in September.

The agricultural nature of Taraba’s economy, combined with improvements in farm output and local food availability, contributed to the sharp decline in inflationary pressures. State authorities have also continued interventions in agriculture through input distribution, farmer support programmes, and rural road improvements aimed at facilitating movement of produce from farms to markets.

In August, Taraba ranked 10th lowest nationally. By September, it moved to first position.

Where Lagos stands

While several northern states enjoyed single-digit inflation rates, Lagos remained far from the top 10 list of most affordable states.

The data shows Lagos ranked 30th nationally, recording 17.3% headline inflation and food inflation of 34.4%.

As Nigeria’s largest commercial city and consumption hub, Lagos faces additional price pressures linked to transportation, housing, logistics, storage, energy costs and strong consumer demand, which typically keep inflation above levels seen in many agrarian states.