ProvidusUnity Bank Convenes Over 200 Exporters in Kano To Boost Nigeria’s Non-Oil Exports

ProvidusUnity Bank has convened over 200 exporters, industry associations and government institutions at the fifth edition of its Non-Oil Export Business Forum in Kano to strengthen export competitiveness and unlock opportunities for Nigerian businesses in international markets. The forum, themed “Driving Export Competitiveness, Trade Facilitation and Economic Facilitation,” brought together stakeholders across the export value […]

ProvidusUnity Bank has convened over 200 exporters, industry associations and government institutions at the fifth edition of its Non-Oil Export Business Forum in Kano to strengthen export competitiveness and unlock opportunities for Nigerian businesses in international markets.

The forum, themed “Driving Export Competitiveness, Trade Facilitation and Economic Facilitation,” brought together stakeholders across the export value chain to discuss challenges, share global best practices and explore practical solutions for growing Nigeria’s non-oil exports.

The engagement comes amid growing momentum in the sector. According to the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Nigeria generated a record $6.1 billion in non-oil export receipts in 2025, an 11.5 per cent increase over 2024. Export volumes rose to 8.02 million metric tonnes, with 281 non-oil products reaching 120 countries. However, opportunities remain to deepen local processing, improve access to trade finance, strengthen compliance with international standards and expand market access.

Delivering remarks on behalf of Walter Akpani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ProvidusUnity Bank, Mr. Enyinnaya Akagha, the Treasurer, ProvidusUnity Bank reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s non-oil export sector through stronger stakeholder collaboration and innovative trade solutions.

“Nigeria’s non-oil export sector presents a significant opportunity to diversify the economy, strengthen foreign exchange earnings and create sustainable business growth. Realising this potential requires stronger collaboration across the export value chain and financial solutions that respond to the realities of exporters.

“As a Future Forward bank, ProvidusUnity Bank is committed to providing responsive, seamless and innovative trade solutions that help businesses overcome operational challenges, access new markets and scale internationally. By working closely with exporters, industry associations and regulators, we aim to contribute to a more competitive and resilient export ecosystem,” said Akpani.

Participants included representatives of the Kano Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Dawanau Market Association and the Association of Sesame Farmers, alongside agribusiness operators, manufacturers, leather and tannery businesses and commodity traders.

Abdullahi Maidoya Yakubu, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dawanau International Market Limited, said the forum was critical to unlocking northern Nigeria’s export potential.

“The region has significant opportunities in agricultural commodities and other exportable products. By connecting exporters with financial institutions, regulators and industry experts, initiatives like this can help businesses overcome barriers, access new markets, increase export volumes and translate the region’s productive capacity into greater economic value,” he said.

Government and regulatory institutions represented included the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian Customs Service and Nigerian Export-Import Bank. Discussions focused on trade finance, regulatory compliance, trade facilitation and international market requirements, with particular attention to the opportunities available to exporters across northern Nigeria’s agricultural and industrial value chains.

Dr. Abiodun Ariyo, Group Head of Global Trade and Structured Finance at ProvidusUnity Bank, whose team organised the forum, said the initiative was designed to connect exporters with the knowledge, partnerships and support required to compete effectively in global markets.

“Building a competitive non-oil export sector requires more than access to international markets. Exporters need appropriate financing, efficient trade processes, regulatory clarity and the capacity to meet global standards. By bringing key stakeholders together, this forum creates an opportunity to address these needs and identify practical pathways for sustainable export growth,” Ariyo said.

The forum reinforces ProvidusUnity Bank’s commitment to supporting businesses engaged in international trade through trade finance solutions, stakeholder collaboration and initiatives that promote export growth and economic diversification.