CardinalStone Securities Named Africa’s Best Broker and Nigeria’s Best Broker at Euromoney Awards 2026

CardinalStone Securities Limited, has once again demonstrated its leadership in Africa’s capital markets, emerging as Africa’s Best Broker and Nigeria’s Best Broker at the prestigious Euromoney Markets Awards 2026. The double recognition marks another significant milestone for the firm, which has now secured the Africa’s Best Broker title for two consecutive years (2025 and 2026), […]

CardinalStone Securities Limited, has once again demonstrated its leadership in Africa’s capital markets, emerging as Africa’s Best Broker and Nigeria’s Best Broker at the prestigious Euromoney Markets Awards 2026.

The double recognition marks another significant milestone for the firm, which has now secured the Africa’s Best Broker title for two consecutive years (2025 and 2026), reinforcing its position as a leading brokerage institution in Nigeria and across the continent.

The latest honours build on CardinalStone’s growing track record of excellence. In 2024, the firm was recognised by Euromoney as Best for Equities in Nigeria, followed by its first Africa’s Best Broker award in 2025. Together, these recognitions reflect the firm’s sustained performance, market expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients.

Over the years, CardinalStone Securities has established itself as a leading player in Nigeria’s capital markets, consistently ranking among the top-performing stockbroking firms on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX). The firm has maintained its position as the Exchange’s number-one securities firm by transaction value for four consecutive years (2022–2025), supported by a strong institutional and retail client base, deep market insights and robust execution capabilities.

Speaking on recognition, Peter Omoregie, Managing Director, CardinalStone Securities, said:

“Winning Africa’s Best Broker for the second consecutive year, alongside Nigeria’s Best Broker, is a significant honour and a strong affirmation of the consistency of our performance. These awards speak to the trust our clients place in us, the expertise and dedication of our people, and our commitment to building a world-class financial institution of African origin.

For us, sustained leadership is about more than recognition. It means consistently delivering value, deepening market participation and contributing meaningfully to the development of Africa’s capital markets. We remain committed to raising the bar and creating long-term value for our clients and stakeholders.”

Also commenting on the recognition, Elile Olutimayin, Executive Director, CardinalStone, said:

“We are immensely proud of what the Securities team has achieved. This recognition speaks to the hard work, dedication and consistency of our people, and the trust our clients continue to place in us. We are grateful for that confidence and remain committed to building on these successes.”

The recognition also reflects CardinalStone’s continued investment in technology, research and client-focused solutions, enabling the firm to serve a diverse range of investors while facilitating access to opportunities across the capital markets.

As Africa’s financial markets continue to evolve, CardinalStone remains focused on strengthening its capabilities, expanding access to investment opportunities and supporting the growth and development of the continent’s financial ecosystem.

CardinalStone extends its appreciation to its clients, partners and stakeholders for their continued trust and confidence, as well as its employees whose professionalism, expertise and dedication have been instrumental to these achievements.

About CardinalStone

CardinalStone is Nigeria’s leading independent investment and multi-asset management firm, providing integrated solutions across advisory, capital markets, asset management, securities trading, trust services, financing, registrar services, and pensions.

With over ₦7 trillion in capital markets and M&A transactions advised, CardinalStone has established itself as one of Africa’s premier financial institutions. The firm was the first securities house to surpass ₦2 trillion in transaction value on the Nigerian Exchange and has ranked as the Exchange’s number-one securities firm by value for four consecutive years (2022–2025).

CardinalStone’s market leadership has been recognised through numerous industry awards, including Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence (2026), Euromoney’s Market Awards (2024 and 2025), and multiple DealMakers Africa Awards (2026) for excellence in equity advisory and capital markets execution.

For more information, visit: www.cardinalstone.com