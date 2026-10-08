The Initiates Plc converting Capital to Capacity

The Initiates Plc (NGX: TIP) raised capital through a hybrid offer that opened on 5 November 2025 and was extended to 12 January 2026. The Company stated that the proceeds would be used to upgrade the existing Eastern Base, complete the Western Base, and procure equipment.Conversion of the raised capital into capacity is already underway, […]

The Initiates Plc (NGX: TIP) raised capital through a hybrid offer that opened on 5 November 2025 and was extended to 12 January 2026. The Company stated that the proceeds would be used to upgrade the existing Eastern Base, complete the Western Base, and procure equipment.

Conversion of the raised capital into capacity is already underway, with the procurement of a waste-collection fleet, waste skips, a thermal desorption plant, and other treatment and cleaning assets, all aimed at improving capacity and compliance. A complete redevelopment of the Port Harcourt Base is ongoing, and construction of the Kwale Base is in progress.

What the proceeds are being used for

The Company notes that part of its capacity building is greater ownership of the operational chain, so that work previously subcontracted can now be delivered in-house; additional assets to support simultaneous mobilisation to multiple sites; and the ability to demonstrate competence and capacity to clients at any time.

The Company has extended its drilling-operations support to include solids control and onsite effluent treatment.

The skips and trucks are intended to improve TIP’s competitiveness and speed of mobilisation by removing third-party bottlenecks associated with rentals.

The intelligent inspection robot is intended to complement industrial cleaning services by providing intelligent non-destructive testing (NDT) inspection with greater precision and safety.

According to Mr. Chijioke Mbagwu, Executive Director, Commercial, facility development at both bases is intended to strengthen regulatory compliance, sharpen the Company’s competitiveness, and enhance its corporate image above all, to enable reliable service delivery to clients with minimal operational risk.

In a related development, he outlined the Company’s new strategy – TRANSFORMATION. This longer-term initiative is intended to position the firm at the centre of municipal solid waste management. The strategy is designed to enable the Company to offer a dual solution—waste management and waste-to-energy to state governments through public-private partnerships. The Company is actively engaging interested state governments to close the existing infrastructure gap in the sector, keeping their states clean, and support economic activity by injecting power into the grid.

THE INITIATES PLC

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